Oh My God 2: Is Akshay Kumar portraying Lord Shiva in satirical comedy?

The theatrical release date of Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Oh My God 2 has finally got announced. The much-awaited satirical god-based dramedy will release in theatres on 11th August 2023. Akshay Kumar's new look as Lord Shiva has increased excitement among fans.

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer Oh My God, released in 2012, proved to be a big hit among the audience. Now, 11 years post the success of Oh My God, Akshay Kumar is back with the satirical dramedy Oh My God 2.

While the first part featured Akshay Kumar as Lord Krishna. The much-awaited sequel Oh My God 2 features the 'Sooryavanshi' actor Lord Shiva in Oh My God 2. The first poster of Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva has increased audiences and fans' curiosity to witness the dramedy film in theatres.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor reveals about THIS mishap while shooting for 'Taal' song; know details

Oh My God 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. A few days ago, a leading entertainment portal confirmed that the film will have a theatrical release and that the announcement will get shared soon. Now, Akshay Kumar on his Instagram handle, has shared an exciting new poster look and dropped the release date of the film.

Taking to his Instagram account, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account and revealed that the film will release in theatres on 11th August 2023. His caption read, "आ रहे हैं हम,आइयेगा आप भी. 11th August. In theatres. #OMG2," wrote Akshay Kumar. He also dropped a new and fresh poster of Oh My God 2. The poster's look has drawn the attention of cinema lovers as it shows Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. The poster also reveals the release date written in Hindi over it, with 'OMG 2' that is visible below.

Yami Gautam also shared the same poster on her Instagram account. She wrote, "The date is locked! #OMG2 releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023. See you there!" Check out the poster below.

Oh My God 2 is set against the backdrop of sex education in India. While Ashwin Varde, Viacom 18, and Jio Studios are the producers of Oh My God 2. Akshay Kumar started shooting for the film in October 2021 in Madhya Pradesh.

Back then, he shared first-look posters of the film. Akshay Kumar also wrote, "Karta kare na kar sake Shiv kare so hoye. Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev. @TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam @AmitBrai."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Know how much are Anjali Arora and Awez Darbar charging for each week