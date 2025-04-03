Career

5 high-income skills you can learn online for free

 Learn 5 in-demand, high-income skills online for free: digital marketing, coding, copywriting, design, & sales. Start learning today!

Digital marketing

Learn SEO, social media marketing, content marketing, email marketing, and paid ads to help businesses grow online. 

Coding

Master programming languages like Python, JavaScript, or HTML/CSS to build websites and applications. Roles in coding pay really well. 

Copywriting and content writing

Learn the art of persuasive writing for ads, sales pages, and blogs to help brands sell products. 

Graphic design and video editing

Master tools like Canva, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, or DaVinci Resolve to create professional visuals and videos. 

Sales and negotiation

Learn how to sell products, close deals, and negotiate better salaries. Free courses on LinkedIn Learning (trial), HubSpot Academy, and YouTube can teach you these skills.

