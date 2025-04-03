Lifestyle
Ladies are always crazy about their look and style. In such a situation, you can copy Karisma Kapoor's style. You can wear a light pink shade silver work suit.
You can also carry a long suit with shiny booties for weddings or kitty parties. This dark Mayuri color suit has golden booties, which are giving the suit a classy look.
A designer neckline suit can also be styled for parties or in-house family functions. This suit has a deep U-shaped neck, which is worked with golden zari.
Angrakha style suit is the first choice of ladies. This dark Mehndi color suit has a golden zari border. There is also a heavy golden work dupatta.
Printed suits are the best for office wear. A printed suit in different shades of green will give you a classy look. With this, you can carry a net core dupatta.
If you are thinking of options to wear to a friend's wedding, then you can carry a zari work suit. This type of purple zari work suit is also the best option.
Light color mirror work suit can also be styled for the engagement party. Small mirrors are attached from top to bottom in this flared suit.
You can also style a heavy sharara suit at a wedding at home. Style a red or any color sharara. Heavy work has been done on the kurta of this suit with metallic threads.
