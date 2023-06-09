Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani reception: Nushrratt Bharucchha, Sunny Singh and others attend starry event

Newlyweds Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani hosted a lavish wedding reception for their film industry friends and colleagues on Thursday night. See photos here.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani in an intimate wedding ceremony at Juhu. The stunning newly married couple threw a reception bash for their industry friends on Thursday night.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Newly wedded couple Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani looked captivating. While Sonnalli looked beautiful in a silver-coloured traditional blouse and ghagra ensemble, Ashesh looked debonair in a black kurta and white pyjama pants.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked stunning in a black and white coloured halter neck blouse and ghagra at the wedding reception bash.



Image: Varinder Chawla

Adipurush actor Sunny Singh also looked dapper in a black blazer, pants and white shirt at the wedding reception of his co-star and friend Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani.

Image: Varinder Chawla

South film industry actress Raai Laxmi also looked gorgeous in a silver-coloured blouse and ghagra ensemble outfit with diamond jewellery at the reception.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Reality TV star Divya Agarwal also attended the reception with her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar. Divya wore a red-coloured thigh-high slit attire while Apurva wore a white shirt with denim blue jeans.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Anushka Ranjan and her actor-husband Aditya Seal also made starry appearances at the event. Anushka wore an all-black ensemble outfit, while Aditya looked dashing in an all-white outfit.

Image: Varinder Chawla

TV actor Ravie Dubey looked dapper and dashing in an all-black formal attire at the wedding reception bash of Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani.