Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani reception: Nushrratt Bharucchha, Sunny Singh and others attend starry event
Newlyweds Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani hosted a lavish wedding reception for their film industry friends and colleagues on Thursday night. See photos here.
Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani in an intimate wedding ceremony at Juhu. The stunning newly married couple threw a reception bash for their industry friends on Thursday night.
Newly wedded couple Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani looked captivating. While Sonnalli looked beautiful in a silver-coloured traditional blouse and ghagra ensemble, Ashesh looked debonair in a black kurta and white pyjama pants.
Nushrratt Bharuccha looked stunning in a black and white coloured halter neck blouse and ghagra at the wedding reception bash.
Adipurush actor Sunny Singh also looked dapper in a black blazer, pants and white shirt at the wedding reception of his co-star and friend Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani.
South film industry actress Raai Laxmi also looked gorgeous in a silver-coloured blouse and ghagra ensemble outfit with diamond jewellery at the reception.
Reality TV star Divya Agarwal also attended the reception with her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar. Divya wore a red-coloured thigh-high slit attire while Apurva wore a white shirt with denim blue jeans.
Anushka Ranjan and her actor-husband Aditya Seal also made starry appearances at the event. Anushka wore an all-black ensemble outfit, while Aditya looked dashing in an all-white outfit.
TV actor Ravie Dubey looked dapper and dashing in an all-black formal attire at the wedding reception bash of Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani.