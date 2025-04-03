Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut Saree Styles: Elegant Looks for Weddings and Work

Bandhani Saree

If you want a simple, sober, and stylish look, you can also opt for a beautiful and vibrant Bandhani saree. This saree is comfortable to wear and classy to look at. 

Embroidered Cotton Saree

Embroidery work on a cotton saree will not only give the saree a royal look, but it will also look great after wearing it.

Floral Cotton Saree

Whether it's for the office or going out, you can wear this type of printed floral cotton saree, it will be comfortable to wear and stylish to look at.

Brocade Silk Saree

This beautiful design of brocade silk saree will give you a stylish and classy look at the wedding. The brocade silk saree has gota and mirror work, which will enhance your beauty.

Organza Tissue Saree

Organza tissue saree not only looks very classy and stylish to look at but also to wear. You will find many trendy designs in organza tissue saree.

Silk Saree

This simple sober look in a silk saree will make you look stylish at pooja, wedding, office, and other events. The beautiful border in the silk saree will enhance your elegance.

