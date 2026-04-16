Looking for SUVs under ₹20 lakh? Top picks like Mahindra Thar Roxx, Tata Harrier and Scorpio-N offer powerful engines, strong road presence, premium features and great performance for Indian roads.

SUVs are a huge deal in the Indian car market right now. Everyone loves them for their powerful engines and the sheer presence they command on the road. If you have a budget of up to ₹20 lakh and want a car that turns heads, we've got you covered. Here are three of the best options you can buy.

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Mahindra Thar Roxx

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is basically the 5-door version of the classic, boxy Thar. Because it's bigger, it has a really strong road presence. The base model of the Thar Roxx starts at ₹12.39 lakh (ex-showroom). This SUV comes with two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel. Both engines are paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The diesel engine also offers a 4x4 option on certain variants. Inside, the Roxx features a premium interior, a best-in-class panoramic skyroof, a Harman Kardon audio system, and even Level 2 ADAS.

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Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier's tall and wide stance makes it one of the SUVs with the best road presence in its segment. It has a very premium overall look. With its high beltline and muscular wheel arches, the Harrier looks more like a big D-segment SUV on the road than a compact one. According to Tata's official website, the ex-showroom price starts at ₹12.89 lakh. The Harrier is available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. Both engine options come with a 6-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is a super popular model thanks to its strong and sporty design. It offers the feel of a true off-road SUV with its wide track, high ground clearance, and muscular overhangs, giving it an excellent road presence. A key feature is its ability to navigate city traffic easily. The SUV's price starts from ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scorpio-N is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine is also available in 4x4 configurations on select variants. What's more, Mahindra is also planning a facelift for the Scorpio-N, which is expected to launch in August.

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