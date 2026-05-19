Tamil Nadu’s new TVK government under C. Joseph Vijay is actively backing EV adoption with tax waivers, subsidies, and infrastructure mandates. Buyers benefit from combined state and central incentives driving faster electric mobility.

Tamil Nadu’s newly sworn‑in Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and his TVK government are pressing ahead with the state’s electric vehicle policies. While no fresh standalone subsidy schemes have yet been rolled out, the administration is actively supporting and implementing existing incentives to accelerate EV adoption.

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The state’s EV framework currently offers a mix of tax exemptions, subsidies, and infrastructure mandates designed to encourage both buyers and businesses.

State Incentives Extended

Tamil Nadu provides a 100% exemption on motor vehicle road tax and registration fees for all battery‑operated vehicles, covering both transport and non‑transport categories. This waiver has been officially extended until December 31, 2027.

In addition, the state EV policy grants a 25% capital subsidy on equipment and machinery costs for setting up public fast‑charging and battery‑swapping stations.

Platform‑based gig workers and last‑mile delivery partners also benefit from a direct financial incentive of ₹20,000 towards the purchase of an electric two‑wheeler.

Central Incentives Stackable With State Benefits

EV buyers in Tamil Nadu can combine state exemptions with the Central Government’s PM E‑DRIVE scheme.

For electric two‑wheelers priced under ₹1.5 lakh, subsidies of up to ₹5,000 are available until July 31, 2026. Electric three‑wheelers, including e‑rickshaws and e‑carts, qualify for subsidies ranging between ₹25,000 and ₹50,000.

While electric four‑wheelers do not receive direct purchase subsidies from the centre, buyers benefit from a reduced GST rate of 5%, compared to over 28% for conventional vehicles. Infrastructure Mandates For Wider Adoption

To ensure charging access, the Tamil Nadu government has mandated EV charging facilities in all large public, commercial, and residential apartment buildings. This requirement is aimed at supporting widespread adoption and reducing range anxiety among users.

For the latest government orders, updates, and specific vehicle eligibility under the PM E‑DRIVE scheme, buyers are advised to check the Guidance Tamil Nadu portal or consult local EV dealerships to process road tax waivers.