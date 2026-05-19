With petrol prices always on the rise and city traffic getting worse, CNG cars are becoming the go-to choice for daily commuters. We look at some popular models which offer great mileage and solid safety features.

Getting to work every day through city traffic is a real headache, and it's expensive too, especially with petrol prices shooting up. That's why more and more people are now looking at CNG cars. Models like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx are great options. They give you excellent mileage and good safety features without breaking the bank. Let's take a closer look at some of these cars.

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Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG is one of India's most fuel-efficient cars. The company claims it gives a mileage of up to 34.43 km per kg of CNG. It's powered by a 1.0-litre K10C petrol-CNG engine. For safety, the new model now comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and Hill Hold Assist. If you go for the higher-spec variant, you also get features like a SmartPlay system, push-button start-stop, and electrically adjustable side mirrors. The ex-showroom price for this car starts at around ₹5.97 lakh.

Hyundai Exter CNG

The Hyundai Exter CNG also features a twin-cylinder setup. It runs on a 1.2-litre Kappa engine, which offers a smooth drive and a fuel efficiency of about 27.1 km/kg. Being a compact car, it's easy to handle and park in tight city spots. The Hyundai Exter is packed with some impressive features, including six standard airbags, a dual-camera dashcam, an electric sunroof, and a fully digital dashboard. You can buy this car starting from an ex-showroom price of around ₹6.99 lakh.

Tata Punch CNG

What's special about the Tata Punch CNG is its dual-cylinder engine. This means it offers more boot space even when running on CNG. Its 1.2-litre Revotron engine gives a fuel efficiency of about 26.99 km/kg. The car has a strong, SUV-like look. The Punch is famous for its excellent 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest options for your daily commute. Features like a voice-controlled sunroof, a touchscreen display, and automatic temperature control make your drive more comfortable. The ex-showroom price starts from around ₹6.74 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG

If you want a car that looks powerful and offers good mileage, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is a great choice. Its sporty, coupe-like design gives it a premium feel. The 1.2-litre engine delivers a fuel efficiency of about 28.51 km/kg. The Fronx comes with features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, and six airbags. With its spacious interior and strong highway performance, it's not just great for office commutes but also for long-distance trips. The ex-showroom price for this model starts at around ₹7.78 lakh.