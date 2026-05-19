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Pollution Certificate Missing? Traffic Police Crack Down On Vehicles Running Without Valid Clearance Papers On Roads
When you're driving your car or bike, it's not just your license you need. This one document, which costs just about 70 rupees, can save you from a massive fine of 10,000 rupees.
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Traffic Rules
Everyone is careful while driving a car or bike and tries to follow traffic rules. But rules are much stricter now, and fines are higher. We always check for our helmet, seat belt, and driving license. But there's one small document we often forget. This paper costs very little but can lead to a fine of ten thousand rupees if you don't have it.
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PUC document is important
Before you take your vehicle out, always check if you have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Make sure you've renewed it on time. This certificate costs only between 70 to 100 rupees. But if you don't have it, the traffic police can slap you with a heavy fine of up to ₹10,000.
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This is needed for every vehicle
Every single person driving a vehicle needs this document. It's not just for cars; even bike riders must have it. The PUC certificate proves that your vehicle's emissions are within the set limits. Auto and truck drivers also need to carry it. The government has made this rule stricter to control pollution. If you're caught on the road without a valid PUC, you could face a fine of up to ₹10,000 for the first offence, and in some cases, even jail time.
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Method to get the document
Getting a PUC certificate is actually very simple. You can get it easily at any authorised emission testing centre or even at many petrol pumps. They test your vehicle with a machine and give you the certificate in just 10 to 15 minutes. For bikes and scooters, the fee is around 70 to 80 rupees, while for cars, it's about 100 to 150 rupees.
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Available online
You can also use online services related to your PUC. The traffic department is now using digital systems to monitor vehicles. In many cities, the system automatically sends online challans if your PUC has expired. Some people are even receiving these e-challans directly at their homes.
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Always keep it with you
What if you get a fine even though you have a valid PUC? You can challenge it in court. You can also file a complaint through the online portal. Once you get your PUC, it's very important to keep it safe and renew it before it expires. Don't make the mistake of ignoring this low-cost document, or you might end up paying a huge fine.
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