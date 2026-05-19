3 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

This is needed for every vehicle

Every single person driving a vehicle needs this document. It's not just for cars; even bike riders must have it. The PUC certificate proves that your vehicle's emissions are within the set limits. Auto and truck drivers also need to carry it. The government has made this rule stricter to control pollution. If you're caught on the road without a valid PUC, you could face a fine of up to ₹10,000 for the first offence, and in some cases, even jail time.