2 7 Image Credit : stockPhoto

Close-up of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350's new alloy wheels.

The most talked-about update is the new Base Premium variant. Royal Enfield brought this in for riders who wanted something more than the base model but didn't want to stretch their budget for the top-end one. The biggest change is the addition of alloy wheels, which look way more attractive and are more practical for daily use than the old spoke wheels.