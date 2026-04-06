New Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Variant Launched: Price, Specs and Features Inside
Royal Enfield has just dropped a fresh update for its super stylish Hunter 350, a favourite among young riders. They've not only added new colours but also launched a brand-new 'Base Premium' variant.
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
A side profile shot of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Planning to buy a new Royal Enfield? Then this is great news for you. The company has given its stylish Hunter 350, a youth favourite, a fresh look. They've not only added new colours but also launched a 'Base Premium' variant. The best part? Features that were once only on the top model are now available on a tighter budget.
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
Close-up of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350's new alloy wheels.
The most talked-about update is the new Base Premium variant. Royal Enfield brought this in for riders who wanted something more than the base model but didn't want to stretch their budget for the top-end one. The biggest change is the addition of alloy wheels, which look way more attractive and are more practical for daily use than the old spoke wheels.
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
The instrument cluster and handlebar of the Hunter 350.
This new variant is loaded with features. It gets a retro-looking round halogen headlight, a digi-analog instrument cluster, and premium rotary switchgear. For a comfy ride, it has a new stitched seat and a sporty grab rail. For safety, the company has included single-channel ABS and a slip & assist clutch, which keeps the clutch light. This means no more hand pain when you're stuck in traffic and constantly changing gears. The Base Premium variant sits just above the entry-level Base trim, making it a lineup of four variants now — Base, Base Premium, Mid, and Top.
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Image Credit : fb
A view of the Hunter 350's rear wheel and exhaust.
The Base Premium variant swaps the Base model's spoke rims for smart alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. It features 17-inch cast alloy wheels fitted with MRF tyres. The front tyre is a 100-section, and the rear is a 120-section. It's worth noting that these tyres are a bit narrower than the ones used on the higher-end variants.
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Image Credit : Royal Enfield
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Motorcycle in a new colour.
The Base Premium variant comes in a cool Tarmac Black colour. Meanwhile, the top trims get two fresh colour options: Mumbai Yellow and Moonshot White. The bike weighs around 177 kg and features a round halogen headlamp that's more powerful than the one on the base variant. This headlamp also includes a pilot lamp and is similar to the one used in the pre-facelift models.
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Image Credit : Royal Enfield
Close-up of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 engine.
Royal Enfield has made no changes to the engine or performance. The Hunter 350 continues to be powered by the same 349cc air/oil-cooled engine. It produces 20.2 BHP at 6,100 RPM and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 RPM. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and comes with a slip & assist clutch as standard. With this launch, Royal Enfield is looking to make its 350cc motorcycle lineup even stronger.
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Image Credit : our own
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
The Hunter 350 Base Premium variant's price starts at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing makes it the second most affordable option in the entire Hunter 350 range.
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