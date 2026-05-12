Sunroof Cars Under Budget: From Tata to Kia, Drive with Stunning Sky View!
Looking for a car with a panoramic sunroof that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket? We've got you covered. Here's a complete list of affordable cars in India that offer this premium feature.
Budget cars with panoramic sunroofs
Tata Nexon
Kia Syros and Mahindra XUV 3XO
Kia's latest offering, the Syros, is famous for its spacious cabin. A big glass roof makes that roomy interior feel even better, making for a great travel experience. The sunroof feature is available right from the HTK+ model, which costs ₹10.74 lakh. It also packs in modern features like automatic climate control.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: The Mahindra XUV 3XO really shook up the sub-compact SUV segment. Mahindra introduced its 'Skyroof' feature with the RevX series, launched in 2025. This model costs around ₹11.17 lakh. Mahindra claims its 'Skyroof' is the largest in its class. It's also worth noting that this model comes with Level 2 ADAS.
MG Astor and Tata Curvv
The MG Astor is a great choice for anyone looking for a premium feel in the mid-size SUV segment. Its interior design and material quality are top-notch. You can get a panoramic sunroof starting from the 'Shine' variant. A unique AI assistant is another big plus for this car. Its price starts at ₹11.34 lakh.
Tata Curvv: Tata designed the Curvv for people who want something different. It has a unique coupe-style design, and the sunroof lets in so much light that the car feels even more massive inside. This feature is available in the 'Pure+ S' variant. Its sporty look is a big hit with the youth. The price is around ₹11.65 lakh.
Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos
Often called the 'King of SUVs' in India, the Creta is almost incomplete without its panoramic sunroof. Many customers choose the Creta specifically for this feature. It's available from the 'EX Optional' variant. The car even has a voice command feature where you can just say "Open Sunroof" and it opens automatically. The price for this variant is ₹13.13 lakh.
Kia Seltos: The Kia Seltos is a stunner when it comes to style and technology. After its recent update, it now offers a sunroof at a more affordable price point in the HTK Optional variant. With features like a 360-degree camera and a dual-screen setup, this car is a complete tech package. This model is priced at ₹14.19 lakh.
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