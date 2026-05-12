Kia's latest offering, the Syros, is famous for its spacious cabin. A big glass roof makes that roomy interior feel even better, making for a great travel experience. The sunroof feature is available right from the HTK+ model, which costs ₹10.74 lakh. It also packs in modern features like automatic climate control.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: The Mahindra XUV 3XO really shook up the sub-compact SUV segment. Mahindra introduced its 'Skyroof' feature with the RevX series, launched in 2025. This model costs around ₹11.17 lakh. Mahindra claims its 'Skyroof' is the largest in its class. It's also worth noting that this model comes with Level 2 ADAS.