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5 Best Electric Cars with Ultimate Features in a Budget Price

With petrol and diesel prices going through the roof, office-goers are looking for other options. The demand for electric cars with low running costs for daily city travel is expected to shoot up by 2026. The charging network in India is also growing fast, and some amazing cars with great range and fast charging are now available under a Rs. 15 lakh budget. From the Tata Punch EV to the MG Windsor EV, here are the top 5 electric cars that are the best choice for daily office commuters.