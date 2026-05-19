Best EV In India: Top 5 Electric Cars With Great Mileage Under Rs. 15 Lakhs
Looking for an electric car for your daily office commute? With rising fuel prices, many are shifting to EVs. We've listed the top 5 electric cars under Rs. 15 lakh that offer great mileage and fast charging.
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5 Best Electric Cars with Ultimate Features in a Budget Price
With petrol and diesel prices going through the roof, office-goers are looking for other options. The demand for electric cars with low running costs for daily city travel is expected to shoot up by 2026. The charging network in India is also growing fast, and some amazing cars with great range and fast charging are now available under a Rs. 15 lakh budget. From the Tata Punch EV to the MG Windsor EV, here are the top 5 electric cars that are the best choice for daily office commuters.
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1. MG Windsor EV
This car has created a lot of buzz. Its price starts from Rs. 13.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 18.49 lakh. However, the 'Battery as a Service' model starts at just Rs. 9.99 lakh. The car uses a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that generates 136 HP. It has two battery options: a 38 kWh standard pack and a 52.9 kWh Pro variant. The Pro variant gives a claimed range of about 449 km on a single charge, making it very comfortable for daily office travel.
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2. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
This compact EV SUV from Mahindra is priced from Rs. 13.89 lakh to Rs. 14.96 lakh. It's perfect for driving on crowded city roads and for easy parking. The company has tuned the electric motor to be suitable for city driving. It offers an ARAI-certified range of 350 km. As for features, it comes with modern updates like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for safety and a 10.25-inch dual-screen infotainment system.
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Image Credit : tata motors
3. Tata Nexon EV
The Tata Nexon EV is a model that has always impressed office-goers in India. Its price ranges from Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 17.29 lakh. This electric SUV uses Tata's Ziptron motor technology and comes in two battery options. The 45 kWh battery variant gives an ARAI-claimed range of 489 km, while the 30 kWh battery variant offers a 325 km range. It supports 60 kW fast charging and has features like ventilated seats and a strong safety rating, making it a perfect choice for long weekday commutes.
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4. Citroen eC3
The Citroen eC3 is priced between Rs. 12.90 lakh and Rs. 13.53 lakh in the market. It has a front-mounted electric motor specially designed for city driving. The car comes with a 29.2 kWh battery that delivers 57 HP of power. The company claims it gives a range of about 320 km on a single charge. This is a great option for those who prefer a simple and easy drive on city streets.
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5. Tata Punch EV
The Tata Punch EV is a fantastic budget-friendly car for first-time EV buyers. Its regular price starts from Rs. 9.69 lakh and goes up to Rs. 12.59 lakh. If you opt for the 'Battery as a Service' version, the price starts from just Rs. 6.49 lakh. Powered by Tata's electric motor setup, this car has 30 kWh and 40 kWh updated battery options. They generate 88 HP and 129 HP of power, respectively. Their driving ranges are 375 km and 468 km. It also includes top-class features like a 360-degree camera and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
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