Best Budget-Friendly Cars Under ₹6 Lakh in India Offering Mileage and Modern Features
Looking for cars under ₹6 lakh in India? Discover five stylish, budget-friendly options with good mileage, perfect for middle-class families seeking affordable, reliable, and economical vehicles.
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Top 5 Best Budget Cars Under 6 Lakhs in India 2026
There was a time in India when having a car was a big deal, a sign that you were rich. But now, for many middle-class families, a car isn't just a dream anymore—it's a necessity. Keeping budget and mileage in mind, we've put together a list of the top 5 cars you can get for an ex-showroom price of under ₹6 lakhs. Let's dive in.
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Maruti Suzuki Alto
People call the Alto India's 'Budget King' for a reason. It's still a top pick for first-time car buyers. Its price starts at just ₹3.99 lakh. The car comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that gives a mileage of 24.39 km/l. Plus, its low maintenance cost is a huge bonus.
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Renault Kwid
If you're looking for the most stylish car in this budget, the Kwid is your answer. It has a starting price of around ₹4.70 lakh. You get cool features usually found in pricier cars, like an 8-inch touchscreen and a reverse camera. Its sporty look is a big hit with young buyers.
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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
For those who want a mini-SUV vibe on a tight budget, the S-Presso is the perfect fit. Its high ground clearance is a blessing on roads full of potholes and speed bumps. Starting at about ₹4.26 lakh, this car gives you great space and modern touches like a digital instrument cluster.
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Tata Tiago
If safety is your top priority, you can choose the Tata Tiago without a second thought. It boasts a 4-star safety rating and its price starts at ₹5.65 lakh. The car feels very solid to drive and also includes premium features like a Harman music system.
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio
The Celerio is a blessing for anyone who wants amazing mileage. The company claims it delivers up to 26.68 km/l. Its interiors are also designed to be spacious and comfortable. The price for the Celerio starts from around ₹5.37 lakh.
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