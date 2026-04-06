Royal Enfield Bullet 350 at Rs 80,000? Here’s Where You Can Find One!
For the daily office or college commute, everyone wants a bike that gives good mileage and doesn't burn a hole in their pocket. But new bikes are super expensive. That's why many people who can't afford a brand-new bike go for a second-hand one.
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Image Credit : Google
Royal Enfield Bullet at Rs 80,000?
For the daily office or college commute, everyone wants a bike that gives good mileage and doesn't burn a hole in their pocket. But new bikes are super expensive. That's why many people who can't afford a brand-new bike go for a second-hand one, as they are much cheaper.
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Image Credit : Google
Royal Enfield Bullet at Rs 80,000?
Now, the biggest question is where to find these bikes at a low price. This story might just help you out. We'll tell you how cheap you can get popular bikes like the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or high-mileage ones like the Hero Splendor in the used bike market.
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Image Credit : Google
Royal Enfield Bullet at Rs 80,000?
There are many markets where you can find second-hand bikes at great prices. In the used bike market, you can actually get a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and a Classic 350 for just ₹80,000. You can even get these bikes financed with a down payment of around ₹20,000 to ₹25,000.
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Image Credit : social media
Royal Enfield Bullet at Rs 80,000?
You can find bikes like the Honda Activa for as low as ₹27,000 and the Hero Splendor for ₹50,000. You can also find a Hero Xtreme for ₹84,000 and a TVS Raider for ₹76,000 in these markets.
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Image Credit : Royal Enfield
Royal Enfield Bullet at Rs 80,000?
If you're planning to buy a second-hand bike, it's super important to keep a few things in mind. Before you finalise the deal, you must confirm some details with the dealer. First, checking the bike's papers thoroughly is a must. The RC (Registration Certificate) transfer form must be in order, and the bike itself should be in good running condition.
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Image Credit : our own
Royal Enfield Bullet at Rs 80,000?
We're telling you this because there's always a risk of fraud or other issues in the second-hand market. If you want to buy a good bike for a low price, it's very important to gather all the information and be careful before you buy. This will save you from facing any problems later on.
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