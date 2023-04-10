Tata Motors teases upcoming Nexon Facelift ahead of official debut | Watch

Tata Motors has shared a short teaser of the upcoming Nexon facelift. The carmaker hasn't provided any details, though. The upcoming Nexon will get styling updates based on the Curvv concept.

Automobile fans are expecting the arrival of Tata Motors' impending Nexon makeover after the company published a teaser video prior to its formal introduction. Since its debut in India in 2017, the Nexon has been a well-liked model, and the next redesign is anticipated to set new standards. Despite the automaker's silence over the vehicle's specifics, the Nexon facelift has been spotted road-testing in India, providing a sneak preview of what to come from the revised model.

The Nexon will undergo aesthetic modifications based on the Curvv idea. However, it is expected to receive a reworked front fascia with slimmer headlamps and a more aggressive grille, giving the car a more athletic and dynamic appearance. The car's rear end will be upgraded with a new bumper and LED taillights.

The Nexon facelift is also likely to have multiple engine improvements, including a BS6-compliant engine that will deliver more power and torque than its predecessor. The vehicle will also get a redesigned infotainment system with greater connection choices and better safety measures.

Furthermore, the Nexon facelift is one of Tata Motors' most anticipated debuts this year. In the subcompact SUV sector, it will compete with the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Tata Motors has made major inroads into the Indian automotive market, with the Nexon being one of its most successful models. The company's dedication to innovation and technology has made it a powerful competitor in the Indian market, and the Nexon makeover is likely to strengthen that position even more.

Finally, the impending Tata Nexon facelift has the potential to be a game changer in the Indian automotive sector. It is guaranteed to amaze automobile aficionados and industry professionals alike with its sporty and dynamic appearance, modern amenities, and improved engine. The car's formal premiere is widely anticipated, and we can't wait to see what Tata Motors has in store for us.

