    Uber survey reveals Delhi most forgetful city; check out top 10 items travelers leave behind in cabs

    Delhi travellers are the most forgetful as per the 2024 edition of Uber's ‘Lost and Found Index’, it was revealed as the company released insights and data from the survey aimed at informing riders about what they lose or forget during their Uber trips. 

    Uber survey reveals Delhi most forgetful city; check out top 10 items travelers leave behind in cabs
    The cab aggregator Uber recently revealed a Lost and Found Index analysis that ranked Delhi as the nation's most forgetful metropolis. Mumbai held onto its second position. Bengaluru took back third place from Hyderabad, which dropped to fourth as people became more cautious with their possessions. 

    Over the last year, the most common goods left in taxis are phones, bags, wallets, and clothes. Utility items like water bottles, keys, and accessories like jewelry and eyeglasses are next on the list. Indians also failed to remember unusual items including a hair trimmer, a coin collection, prasad, and a ukulele. Important paperwork including passports, bank statements, and business documents were often left behind by riders in taxis.

    Top 10 most commonly forgotten items
    1. Phone
    2. Laptop bags
    3. Clothing
    4. Keys
    5. Headphones
    6. Wallet
    7. Spectacles/sunglasses
    8. Water bottle
    9. Jewellery
    10. Watch

    Top three most forgetful days of the week
    1. Saturday
    2. Friday
    3. Sunday

    Some unique things Uber riders forgot during trips?

    As per the survey, unique things such as Ukulele, a coin collection, prasad and hair trimmer were also forgotten by riders. Some also left important documents such as passports, bank and business papers in their Ubers.

    When do Uber users forget the most?

    As per the survey, riders are most likely to forget their belongings in an Uber on Saturdays and in evenings at around 7pm. Apple devices are the most lost items during festive days and Diwali, it revealed.

