Ola rolls out Solo, India's first autonomous electric scooter (WATCH)

Solo integrates cutting-edge AI capabilities, including an adaptive algorithm and facial recognition technology, to enhance safety and convenience for riders. The scooter offers innovative features such as a multilingual voice interface, real-time traffic analysis, and autonomous charging capabilities

Mobility platform Ola has made a groundbreaking addition to the electric scooter market with the launch of 'Ola Solo.' Billed as 'India's first autonomous electric scooter,' Solo promises to redefine urban commuting with its innovative features.

Equipped with cutting-edge AI capabilities, Solo leverages advanced technology to deliver a smarter, safer, and more convenient riding experience. Powered by Ola's proprietary chip, the LMA09000, Solo utilizes artificial intelligence to navigate city streets efficiently. The scooter's adaptive algorithm, JU-GUARD, continuously learns from each ride, enhancing its performance over time.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the co-founder of Ola Electric, unveiled Solo on social media platform X on Monday, highlighting its revolutionary attributes. Aggarwal emphasized Solo's potential to disrupt ride-hailing and local commerce with its autonomy and intelligence.

Key features of Ola Solo include a multilingual voice interface, powered by Krutrim's AI technology, enabling interaction in 22 languages. Safety is prioritized with facial recognition technology for helmet activation and high-resolution cameras for object recognition and lane detection.

Solo's real-time traffic analysis, facilitated by Ola's proprietary chip, ensures seamless navigation through city streets. Additionally, its 'Human Mode' fosters friendly interactions with other vehicles and roadside vendors. The scooter enhances safety further with vibrating seat alerts, providing warnings for potential hazards.

For added convenience, Solo introduces 'Vishram Mode,' autonomously locating the nearest hypercharger when the battery is low, ensuring uninterrupted journeys. Moreover, the 'Summon Mode' feature on the Ola app allows users to request a Solo, which autonomously picks them up, redefining mobility-on-demand.

Ola Electric states that Solo employs laser pulses for distance measurement and utilizes precise 3D mapping of surroundings, enhancing its spatial awareness and navigation capabilities.

All Photographs: Courtesy Ola