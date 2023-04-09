Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class confirmed for global debut on April 25 with impressive upgrades

    Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch the latest generation of its globally acclaimed executive luxury sedan, the E-Class, on April 25, 2023. A teaser image of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been revealed, offering a sneak peek at what to anticipate.

    New Mercedes Benz E Class confirmed for global debut on April 25 with impressive upgrades gcw
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 6:32 PM IST

    Finally! On April 25, the luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz will debut the latest iteration of the E-Class, one of its top sedan models. The firm teased clients with a first-look luxury sedan as it shared information about the global launch, offering them a preview of the design.

    According to the company's photos, it appears that the Stuttgart-based manufacturer is prepared to establish a standard by releasing a car with more attractive aesthetics, greater build quality, a futuristic design, and improved safety measures.

    The impending new E-Class will have a whole new look, with the S-Class serving as a major design influence. Customers may anticipate the updated new grille and the revamped headlights with updated integrated LED DRLs above them, according to the reports.

    Also Read | Harley Davidson's first made-in-India bike coming soon; first look leaked

    In the midst of this, there are rumours that the interior and cockpit of the future E-class would undergo significant revisions, making the car stand out in the sector. If rumours are to be believed, the car will reportedly be equipped with a new MBUX Superscreen, which combines a free-standing digital instrument display with a centralised infotainment system and extra passenger screens. 

    The inside of the new E-Class is slated to receive considerable improvements. A bigger 12.9-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system from the S-Class will be an option, while an 11.9-inch screen from the C-Class is anticipated for the central console. For the front passenger, a third screen has also been introduced. All of these screens employ the most recent MBUX user interface. This time around, we can anticipate even more comfort and elegance crammed into the second row of the E-Class's legendary back seats.

    Also Read | Skoda Octavia discontinued in India, Superb could be next

    In terms of the engine, the report asserts that the corporation may now make any powertrain changes and is expected to continue offering options for petrol, petrol-hybrid, and diesel engines. In addition, the business said that in addition to the new E-Class model, an electric vehicle (EV) version is also being developed. This EV version is being built on the EVA2 modular platform, which the company is creating first for the global market.

    Details regarding the powertrain options for the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class are yet to be revealed. However, it is anticipated that the model will come equipped with mild-hybrid technology, with a range of petrol and diesel engines available. 

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

