2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid makes global debut; Know all about it

Toyota is expanding its 2023 Corolla lineup with four new Hybrid grades, including a more powerful hybrid system and available all-wheel drive. Toyota is also expanding its Corolla Cross family with the first hybrid model in that lineup. Know all about it.

A new Cross Hybrid version of the Corolla has been added by Toyota, expanding the range of the vehicle. The new vehicle aims to provide buyers looking for entry-level SUVs a choice. The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is built on the same high-strength TNGA-C chassis as the original car and comes equipped with the company's fifth-generation hybrid system, which provides more power and better fuel economy.

The new Toyota Corolla Cross EPA-estimated 18 km/l and peak power of 196 horsepower promises to be both enjoyable to drive and useful for daily use. The SUV has all-wheel drive and a comprehensive list of features to support it.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid will be offered in three trim levels: S, SE, and XSE, with a variety of external and interior colour options. The Corolla Cross Hybrid's boot capacity is particularly remarkable, enabling adaptability for all sorts of trips.

The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid is powered by the 5th Generation Toyota Hybrid System, which provides increased power and fuel economy. When combined with the Electronic All-Wheel Drive system, this produces a maximum output of 196 bhp.

The SUV's S and SE trim levels will come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension, LED head and tail lights, and smart key access, among other amenities. The SE grade adds privacy glass, roof rails, paddle shifters, Blind-Spot Monitor (BSM), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert to the Corolla Cross Hybrid. (RCTA). Finally, the XSE grade has 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, premium LED headlights, taillamps, and fog lamps, Softex-trimmed upholstery with heated front seats, and a power driver's seat.

The cabin of the Corolla Cross Hybrid has all of the room and features you'd expect from a contemporary SUV. The SUV's higher-spec variations have a motorised sunroof and an option of single- or dual-zone automatic temperature control. For back seat passengers, all models include basic heating and air conditioning vents.

Overall, the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is a welcome addition to the Corolla lineup, providing remarkable performance, economy, and adaptability for a wide range of activities. The new Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is scheduled to be delivered in June. Toyota is yet to clarify whether the SUV would be available in India.

(Photo: @cole_marzen | Twitter)