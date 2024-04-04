Tata's THIS car took top spot, surpassed Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta & Mahindra Scorpio

The Tata Nexon recorded wholesales of 171,697 units in FY24, driving ahead of models like the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio. It was the best-selling SUV in FY22 and FY23 at 124,130 units and 172,139 units, respectively.

The Tata Nexon has surpassed its Korean and Japanese competitors to become India's best-selling SUV for the third year running in FY24. Despite a dip in sales in August 2023 due to the impending September 2023 debut of the facelift model, the SUV managed to maintain its top spot.

With 171,697 units sold at wholesale in FY24, the Tata Nexon outsold the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Creta, and Mahindra Scorpio. With 124,130 units sold in FY22 and 172,139 units sold in FY23, it was the best-selling SUV.

Tata Motors' SUV sales saw a significant increase in the previous fiscal year when the Tata Punch sold 170,076 units, closely behind the Tata Nexon. The leader of the mid-size sector, the Hyundai Creta, sold 161,653 units in FY24, while the Tata Nexon's immediate competitor, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, sold 169,897 units. In FY24, the Mahindra Scorpio—including the N and Classic models—recorded impressive sales of 141,462 units.

Know all about Tata Nexon

The current ex-showroom pricing range for the Tata Nexon is Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh. The excellent safety requirements, feature-rich design, and variety of engine options of this SUV made it popular among buyers.

The Nexon is the third SUV after the Safari and the Harrier from the homegrown auto major, Tata Motors, to have scored a five-star safety rating in both adult occupant protection and child occupant protection categories at Global NCAP.

In terms of safety features, the Tata Nexon is equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), blind view monitor, six airbags, and a 360-degree surround vision system with front parking sensors, among other things.

The SUV is equipped with IRA 2.0 connectivity technology, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, fully automatic climate control, voice-activated electric sunroof, bi-functional LED headlamps with sequential LED DRLs, connected LED taillamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, ventilated front seats, two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, and 10.25-inch infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.