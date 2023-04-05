Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Harley Davidson’s first made-in-India bike coming soon; first look leaked

    The homegrown leading two wheelers manufacturer Hero MotoCorp in collaboration with Harley Davidson has been working to introduce motorcycles for quite a long time. Once launched,  it will give fair competition to Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa, Honda H’Ness 350, TVS Ronin, and BMW G 310 R.

    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson formed a joint venture in late 2020 to produce and market high-end bikes in India. Pictures of the first coalition motorcycle have appeared online 2.5 years later. The most famous American brand and the largest two-wheeled vehicle maker in the world are obviously shooting for the middle ground.

    The HD 4XX logo on the bike's tail suggested that it was powered by a brand new 400 cc single-cylinder engine, perhaps oil-cooled, mated to a six-speed gearbox. A 500 litre offspring will also be born from the recently unveiled X350, which appears to be built on the XR 1200.

    A high-end casing surrounds the round LED headlamp on the neo-retro roadster, and the sharply finished gasoline tank has a deep dip to nestle in the legs. The floating digital instrument panel is in the center, and we expect that it will include Bluetooth connectivity and navigation in addition to the standard gauges and other data like shift indication, DTE, and average fuel economy.

    The broad, flat, and neatly arranged one-piece seat curves gently towards the rider's rear. The footpegs on the motorcycle are positioned somewhat behind the passenger and have a smooth handlebar. Front wheels on the Harley Davidson 4XX measure 140/70-17 inches and are intended for tourers.

    Power estimates place it between 30-35 horsepower, putting it above the current generation of Royal Enfield 350 cc bikes and just on the cusp of KTM territory.  It is supported by a side-mounted exhaust system, front frames that are inverted, and two back shocks. There are horizontal LED tail lamps behind the back support.

    The motorcycle appears to have an 18-inch rear tire, which would account for its wide posture. It will have disc brakes up front and down back, dual-channel ABS, and two-toned alloy rims similar to those on bigger Harleys. The Harley-Davidson 4XX will probably be offered in the upcoming months and will probably cost around Rs. 2.5 lakh. (ex-showroom).

    (Photo: @samonwheel | Twitter)

