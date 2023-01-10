Tata Motors begins deliveries of the Ace EV to Flipkart, Amazon and others; claims 154 km range

Tata Motors has commenced the deliveries of its all-new Ace EV four-wheel small commercial vehicle. The first fleet of the Ace EV mini truck is delivered to leading e-commerce, FMCG and courier companies, and their logistics service providers such as Amazon, Delhivery, DHL (Express & Supply Chain), FedEx, Flipkart, Johnson &Johnson Consumer Health, MoEVing, Safexpress and Trent Limited.

The Ace EV is the first vehicle to use the 154-kilometer certified range of Tata Motors' EVOGEN engine. With an innovative battery cooling system and regenerative braking to extend the driving range, it provides safe, all-weather operation.

The vehicle supports both slow and quick charging for good uptime. With a grade-ability of 22% and peak torque of 130Nm, it is driven by a 27kW (36hp) motor that enables simple ascent even when fully laden. The container for the Ace EV is constructed from strong, lightweight materials that are ideal for e-commerce logistics.

The Ace EV offers a 5-year comprehensive maintenance package. The Tata Motors’ Ace EV’s supporting ecosystem includes development and deployment of charging infrastructure, setting up of dedicated electric vehicle support centres for maximum fleet uptime.

The new Ace EV, unveiled in May 2022, successfully completed stringent real-world market trials. The development and deployment of charging infrastructure, the establishment of specialised Electric Vehicle Support Centers for maximum fleet uptime, the implementation of the Tata Fleet Edge fleet management solution, the support of the Tata UniEVerse, and collaborations with the top financiers in the nation all form part of the Ace EV's supporting ecosystem.

