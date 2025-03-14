7 Pakistani Designer Juttis That Will Steal Your Heart

Lifestyle
Pakistani juttis are in high demand for Eid. These juttis are available in the market for ₹200-250. This black jutti is decorated with colorful silk threads.
This Pakistani jutti features small and large mirrors. It is also decorated with fine stars. It can be worn with a suit-sharara on the occasion of Eid.
Pink colored zari work Pakistani juttis are also in high demand. This jutti has thick zari threads forming vines and motifs, along with small mirrors.
Printed Pakistani juttis are also being well-liked. The black jutti has dark golden zari work. Large flowers and leaves are made on it with zari threads. It will suit a sharara.
Young girls are loving Pakistani juttis studded with stars. Golden stars are used to create leaves, which makes its look completely different.
Metallic work juttis are the most trending. It has metallic zari work. It can be styled with a heavy suit or sharara.
Juttis with silk thread work are evergreen. It has colorful threads. Fine golden stars are also applied to it.
