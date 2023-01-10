Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2023 Hyundai Aura facelift unveiled ahead of Auto Expo, bookings open; Details here

    The 2023 Hyundai Aura comes with a new painted black radiator grille design and new LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) on the front bumper. Interested customers can now book the new Hyundai Aura for Rs 11,000 at Hyundai dealerships across India or by visiting the website.

    2023 Hyundai Aura facelift unveiled ahead of Auto Expo bookings open Details here
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    Ahead of the 2023 Auto Expo, Hyundai Motor India has begun to take reservations for the new Hyundai Aura car. The new Hyundai Aura, according to the manufacturer, is outfitted with a number of safety features, greater style, and cutting-edge convenience with improved interior and external attractiveness. Customers who are interested may now reserve the new Hyundai Aura for Rs 11,000 at Hyundai dealerships all throughout India or online.

    The new painted-black radiator grille and new LED daytime running lights (DRLs) on the front bumper are features of the 2023 Hyundai Aura. Additionally, a new front bumper has been added to give this car a broader, more regal appearance. Mid-level trims of the 2017 Hyundai Aura will come standard with a brand-new R15 dual tone styled steel wheel, while top-level trims will come standard with an R15 diamond cut alloy wheel.

    Also Read | Honda midsize SUV officially teased, likely to debut this summer

    The sedan has blackout on the b-pillars and chrome exterior door handles. Six monotone colour options will be available for the new Hyundai Aura: Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue, and Fiery Red.

    Glossy black accents, a steering wheel and gear knob wrapped in leather, a chrome finish on the gear knob and parking lever tip, and metal finish within the door handles all add to the interior appeal of the 2023 Hyundai Aura sedan. A number of cutting-edge and user-friendly technologies will be available on the new Hyundai Aura, including electrically adjustable ORVMs, cruise control, a fast USB charger [Type C], a 3.5-inch speedometer with MID, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Also Read | 'Best year ever': Mercedes-Benz India registers record volumes in 2022; E-Class highest selling model

    The 2023 Hyundai Aura has a tonne of safety features, including six airbags (four of which are standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, and hill start assist control (HAC), which is available as an option with a five-speed manual transmission and standard with smart auto AMT. Along with additional amenities, the updated Hyundai Aura now has automatic headlamps and a burglar alarm.

    Three different engine options will be available for the 2023 Hyundai Aura: the 1.2-liter Kappa petrol with a 5-speed manual transmission; the 1.2-liter Kappa petrol with a Smart Auto AMT; and the 1.2-liter Bi-Fuel (Petrol plus CNG) with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine has a maximum torque of 113.8 Nm and 83 PS. The 1.2-liter Bi-fuel engine, on the other hand, produces 69 PS and a maximum torque of 95.2 Nm.

    Also Read | Mahindra Thar 4x2 introduced in India, price starts at Rs 9.99 lakh; know features, other details

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
