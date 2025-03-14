Lifestyle

Stylish Eid Co-ord Sets: Modern & Elegant Festive Fashion

Opt for Co-ord Sets Instead of Suits

Eid is approaching. If you want to wear something different from salwar suits and shararas, take inspiration from co-ord sets. They are affordable, modern, and elegant.

Booti Work Co-ord Set

You can buy co-ord sets like this with booti work on silk or handloom fabric. They are very popular these days. Complete the look with stud earrings.

Printed Co-ord Set

When it comes to a light and classy look, printed co-ord sets are a must-mention. You can easily find such co-ord sets for around ₹1000.

V-Neck Co-ord Set

There's always the hassle of carrying a dupatta with a suit. To get rid of this, buy a co-ord set in a suit style.Wear it to festivals or the office.

Pakistani Co-ord Set

Get a model look by wearing a Pakistani co-ord set available for ₹2-3 thousand. Always buy it with full sleeves. Since such outfits are a bit heavy, keep the makeup minimal.

Dhoti Style Co-ord

If you are overweight, there is no better option than a dhoti style co-ord. Wear the dhoti with a long, loose kurta. Earrings and nude makeup will enhance the look.

Kaftan Co-ord Set

Kaftan co-ord sets with funky work give a very cool look, away from heavy and sober styles. If you are looking for style with comfort, there is no better option.

