Stylish Eid Co-ord Sets: Modern & Elegant Festive Fashion

Lifestyle
Eid is approaching. If you want to wear something different from salwar suits and shararas, take inspiration from co-ord sets. They are affordable, modern, and elegant.
You can buy co-ord sets like this with booti work on silk or handloom fabric. They are very popular these days. Complete the look with stud earrings.
When it comes to a light and classy look, printed co-ord sets are a must-mention. You can easily find such co-ord sets for around ₹1000.
There's always the hassle of carrying a dupatta with a suit. To get rid of this, buy a co-ord set in a suit style.Wear it to festivals or the office.
Get a model look by wearing a Pakistani co-ord set available for ₹2-3 thousand. Always buy it with full sleeves. Since such outfits are a bit heavy, keep the makeup minimal.
If you are overweight, there is no better option than a dhoti style co-ord. Wear the dhoti with a long, loose kurta. Earrings and nude makeup will enhance the look.
Kaftan co-ord sets with funky work give a very cool look, away from heavy and sober styles. If you are looking for style with comfort, there is no better option.
