Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Tata Motors has unveiled a special tribute to the forests and wildlife of Karnataka at the 2025 Delhi Auto Expo. The automobile giant introduced the Bandipur Edition of its popular models, the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, and Tata Nexon EV, all designed to honour the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, one of India’s largest wildlife sanctuaries.

The Bandipur Edition models are a unique blend of design and functionality, with a particular focus on highlighting the beauty and significance of Karnataka's wildlife. Bandipur is renowned for being the second-largest tiger reserve in India and for having the highest population of elephants in South Asia. To reflect this, Tata Motors has added a distinctive wild elephant logo on these cars, paying tribute to the forest’s rich biodiversity.



Tata Motors has previously made waves with its commitment to conservation, having launched the Kaziranga Edition cars to raise awareness about rhinos in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park. While the Kaziranga Edition has been discontinued, the Bandipur Edition takes the mantle forward, continuing Tata Motors' pledge to environmental responsibility.

The Bandipur Edition models come with several standout features, primarily in their design and functionality. The most notable addition is the alloy wheels, which have been reimagined in a sleek, modern Revit design. The roof carrier has also been upgraded with a rugged roof box, giving the vehicle a more adventurous look. Further enhancements include auxiliary LED lights, adding both style and practicality to these special edition models.

This is Tata Motors’ way of showing respect to the wildlife and forests of Karnataka and raising awareness about the importance of protecting these natural reserves. The introduction of the Bandipur Edition models is another step in Tata Motors' ongoing commitment to sustainability and wildlife preservation.



Tata Motors continues to lead the way in offering innovative solutions to Indian consumers. With the introduction of the Bandipur Edition, the company not only provides advanced features but also emphasizes the importance of conserving nature through its automobile designs. The launch of these vehicles at the Auto Expo is sure to draw attention, as they represent a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and environmental respect.

As more and more consumers seek environmentally conscious options, Tata Motors is positioning itself as a frontrunner in producing cars that are not only feature-rich and affordable but also a symbol of the brand’s commitment to the planet.

