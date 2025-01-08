Only 2 buses, 1 ambulance allowed for late-night travel in Bandipur, says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre reaffirmed the nighttime vehicle ban in Bandipur, allowing only two buses and an ambulance. A documentary, Cauvery: River of Life, highlights wildlife struggles in the Cauvery basin, focusing on elephants’ survival during dry seasons and showcasing Karnataka’s rich biodiversity.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 5:22 PM IST

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre clarified that vehicle traffic is restricted in the Bandipur forest area during nighttime, except for two buses and an ambulance, which are allowed to travel after 9 PM. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, the minister responded to suggestions from Congress leaders about permitting vehicle traffic round the clock in Bandipur. He reiterated the government’s commitment to balancing wildlife protection with inter-state connectivity.  

"There is a ban on vehicle movement in Bandipur forest after 9 PM to protect wildlife. However, we have allowed limited exceptions for two buses and an ambulance. Party leaders will be made aware of these measures," Khandre stated. He emphasized the need for safeguarding wildlife while ensuring smooth inter-state relations.  

A special screening of a documentary titled ‘Cauvery: River of Life’ was organized to showcase the wildlife treasures along the banks of the Cauvery River and in the Malemahadeshwar Betta Wildlife Sanctuary. This documentary, created by wildlife experts Saravan Kumar and Dr. Sanjay Gubbi, is the result of four years of dedicated work.  

The film captures the seasonal changes in the Cauvery River and its surrounding forests, the challenges faced by wildlife during summer, and the incredible biodiversity of the region. It visually documents the lives of elephants, deer, wild dogs, frogs, and various bird species, highlighting their struggles for survival when the forest turns barren and water sources dry up during the summer.  

Prominent figures, including Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre, PCCF Subhash Malkade, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar, and actor Dattanna, attended the screening and praised the documentary for its realistic portrayal of wildlife and forest life.  

The documentary particularly focuses on elephants, showcasing how these sensitive and social animals adapt to seasonal changes. Around 30% of Karnataka’s elephant population is found in the Cauvery basin. During the rainy season, the region is lush with greenery, and water is abundant. However, in summer, the forest turns brown, and water sources dry up.  

The film explains how elephants search for water during these harsh months, even digging holes near water bodies to find clean water. These intimate glimpses into the lives of elephants and other animals provide viewers with a deeper understanding of the forest ecosystem and the challenges faced by wildlife.  

