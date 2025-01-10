Tata Nexon CNG Review: Know price, new features, specifications, engine color and more

Mileage is a primary concern for new car buyers in India. Let's explore the Nexon CNG car and its features.

Tata Motors launched the Nexon CNG ahead of the New Year and Pongal festivities. In the Indian market, it directly competes with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG. Reviews of the Nexon CNG, including mileage details, are now emerging. The company has introduced it with its iCNG and twin-cylinder technology. As such, 321 liters of boot space is available with a 30-liter twin CNG cylinder. Let's learn more about this vehicle.

Nexon CNG's Powerful Engine Before discussing the Nexon CNG's mileage, let's talk about its engine. This is the company's first turbo-charged CNG car. It is equipped with twin-cylinder CNG technology. This car gets its power from a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine. When running on turbo petrol, it generates 118hp of power and 170Nm of torque. On CNG, it generates 99 bhp of power and 170 Nm of torque. That is, these figures are slightly lower on CNG.

Nexon CNG's Real-World Mileage Speaking of the Nexon CNG's real-world mileage, the company has not released official ARAI-certified mileage figures for the Nexon CNG. When this car was driven in the city, it gave a mileage of 11.65 km/kg. At the same time, the Nexon CNG gave a mileage of 17.5 km/kg on the highway. That is, its average mileage is 14.58 km/kg. The Nexon CNG's curb weight is 1280 kg. With this weight, its mileage is considered excellent.

Nexon CNG Variants and Features Nexon CNG can be purchased in Smart (O), Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+ and Fearless+ S variants. Like its petrol and diesel models, the CNG variant also features a 10.25-inch infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, cooled front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Its starting ex-showroom price is Rs.9.29 lakh.

A Powerful CNG SUV The Tata Nexon CNG is a great choice for those who want a CNG SUV with powerful performance, excellent mileage, and modern features. Its twin-cylinder setup doesn't compromise boot space either, making it even more practical.

