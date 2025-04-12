user
user icon

Harry Kane faces heat after UCL defeat, but Klinsmann backs Bayern's 'important' No.9

Amid criticism over his missed chances in Bayern Munich's Champions League quarter-final loss to Inter Milan, Harry Kane received strong backing from former Spurs and Bayern striker Jurgen Klinsmann.

football Harry Kane faces heat after UCL defeat, but Klinsmann backs Bayern's 'important' No.9 snt
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 12, 2025, 3:44 PM IST

Amid Harry Kane facing immense scrutiny, former Tottenham striker Jurgen Klinsmann highlighted the importance of the English striker to Bayern Munich, who currently sit in pole position of reclaiming the Bundesliga title and hanging barely in their quest of UEFA Champions League title.

Kane faced backlash from a section of fans after missing three golden opportunities against Inter Milan in the first leg of the UCL quarter-final clash as they antagonisingly fell to a 2-1 defeat on Tuesday evening on their home turf.

The 31-year-old has netted a staggering 23 Bundesliga goals this season, the highest in the league, keeping Bayern Munich six points clear at the top. In the UCL, he has struck 10 in the Champions League, but there is still demand for more.

The experienced English forward was recruited to maintain Bayern's dominance in the domestic tournaments and acquired for USD126 million by Bayern to reclaim its European honour.

Also read: 'King' Salah commits to Liverpool: What blockbuster deal means for the Reds

Klinsmann: Kane has done a fantastic job from day one

Despite Kane's recent display, Klinsmann highlighted his importance to the Bayern Munich side and said, as quoted from Sky Sports, "He is extremely important to the Bayern side. And he has done a fantastic job from day one on. When he came, obviously [Robert] Lewandowski had gone to Barcelona. Bayern had spent a season without a natural striker, and there was a void left to fill. Bayern Munich has a huge tradition of number nines. The biggest number nine who ever played for Bayern Munich is obviously Gerd Muller."

"He (Muller) is not with us anymore. But there is always a very special eye on the number nine at Bayern Munich. To fill that spot, it is also an honour, you know. It is really something very, very special. I could live it for two years at a certain time [between 1995 and 1997]. And so he knows that he is followed closely by everyone, that he is getting support from everyone," he added.

Support from Sane and Musiala key to Kane’s success

Kane's prolific performances for Bayern stem from the support he receives from the wingers and midfielders. With Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala around him, Kane's recipe for goals has been successful. Last season, he slotted in 44 goals, and this time around, he has converted 34 in all competitions.

"It seems like it clicks well with the players around him. He plays in a system where he is getting fed by the attacking midfielders. He is not playing a double number nine, two strikers like Inter Milan, for example, with Lautaro [Martinez] and Marcus Thuram," he said.

"But he is used to exactly that style of play from Spurs over so many years, so he just changed the environment. When he went from London to Munich, he would play the same kind of football. And that is it. I mean, I just love to watch him," he added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Clarke slams CSK's conservative approach, Chawla urges youth inclusion to revive season snt

IPL 2025: Clarke slams CSK's conservative approach, Chawla urges youth inclusion to revive season

Setback for GT: Glenn Phillips ruled out of IPL 2025 due to groin injury snt

Setback for GT: Glenn Phillips ruled out of IPL 2025 due to groin injury

Sir Jimmy Anderson takes world by storm, congratulations flood in for cricket's latest Knight snt

'Sir Jimmy Anderson' takes world by storm, congratulations flood in for cricket's latest Knight

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez leaves Riteish Deshmukh starstruck on Raja Shivaji sets (WATCH) snt

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez leaves Riteish Deshmukh starstruck on Raja Shivaji sets (WATCH)

Not ashamed I can't speak English: Pak's Rizwan to trollers (WATCH) snt

Not ashamed I can't speak English: Pak's Rizwan to trollers (WATCH)

Recent Stories

BMRCL aims for June 2026 launch of Blue Line, Yellow Line to roll out by May-end AJR

BMRCL aims for June 2026 launch of Blue Line, Yellow Line to roll out by May-end

Tahira Kashyap reflects on her 'Hospital Chronicles' amid cancer relapse with a special SRK connection ATG

Tahira Kashyap reflects on her 'Hospital Chronicles' amid cancer relapse with a special SRK connection

Golden Saree Styling Tips Celebrity Inspired Looks for All Ages sri

Golden Saree: Style Tips for All Ages & Occasions

Harshaali Malhotra Inspired Hairstyles for Baisakhi Festival sri

Steal Hearts with Harshaali's Hairstyles for Baisakhi Festival

Nushrratt Bharrucha calls Ananya Panday 'not cool'; On Dream Girl 2 Replacement MEG

Nushrratt Bharrucha calls Ananya Panday 'not cool'; On Dream Girl 2 Replacement

Recent Videos

CSK vs KKR Highlights: Narine’s All-Round Masterclass Destroys Chennai at Chepauk

CSK vs KKR Highlights: Narine’s All-Round Masterclass Destroys Chennai at Chepauk

Video Icon
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Amit Shah, Fadnavis Pay Tribute to Jijabai at Raigad Fort! | Asianet Newsable

Amit Shah, Fadnavis Pay Tribute to Jijabai at Raigad Fort! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Coach Gambhir Seeks for Lord Hanuman's Blessings at Chhatarpur Temple | Hanuman Jayanti

Coach Gambhir Seeks for Lord Hanuman's Blessings at Chhatarpur Temple | Hanuman Jayanti

Video Icon
'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

Video Icon