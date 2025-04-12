Lifestyle
Everyone loves actress Tina Datta's glamorous look. Here, the actress is wearing a golden silk saree with a black blouse. She looks very beautiful in this look.
Famous actress Janhvi Kapoor has worn a Kanjeevaram silk saree. She has pleated the saree, and worn a thin necklace and matching earrings with a simple blouse.
This saree look of Nita Ambani is very famous. Here, she is wearing a tissue silk saree, along with a green colored necklace, which is giving a very royal touch.
Deepika Padukone's golden saree look created havoc. She has worn a Banarasi silk saree with a white full sleeves blouse and heavy necklace and earrings.
Karishma Kapoor looks very classic in a heavy silk golden saree. She has worn a designer blouse with the saree and a matching necklace.
Rani Mukherjee has worn a Banarasi silk saree in a very beautiful way, women like this look of hers. She has worn a designer blouse and a heavy pearl necklace with the saree.
