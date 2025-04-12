Lifestyle
If your daughter is wearing a suit on Baisakhi, be sure to choose a fancy hairstyle to go with it. You can pair a golden Paranda with a golden suit.
After decorating with a Sheesh Patti, you can lightly curl your hair. This look will also look special at Baisakhi.
You can prepare a beautiful braid by applying golden Paranda or Gota Patti to the braid. Such braids look beautiful on a Punjabi girl.
You can decorate yourself by creating a French braid hairstyle like Harshaali with Sharara or Patiala.
You can enhance your ethnic look by keeping your hair open. You can also decorate yourself by making a half ponytail.
Decorate yourself by curling your hair with a side braid. You can also tighten half of your hair with just a pin.
