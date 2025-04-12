Lifestyle

Choose hairstyles from Harshaali for Baisakhi

Apply Paranda to the braid

If your daughter is wearing a suit on Baisakhi, be sure to choose a fancy hairstyle to go with it. You can pair a golden Paranda with a golden suit. 

Curl the hair

After decorating with a Sheesh Patti, you can lightly curl your hair. This look will also look special at Baisakhi. 

Golden Paranda or Gota Patti

You can prepare a beautiful braid by applying golden Paranda or Gota Patti to the braid. Such braids look beautiful on a Punjabi girl. 

French Braid Hairstyle

You can decorate yourself by creating a French braid hairstyle like Harshaali with Sharara or Patiala. 

Open Hairstyle

You can enhance your ethnic look by keeping your hair open. You can also decorate yourself by making a half ponytail. 

Curl the hair with a side braid

Decorate yourself by curling your hair with a side braid. You can also tighten half of your hair with just a pin.

