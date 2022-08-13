Mahindra to unveil 5 electric SUVs on August 15; Here's everything about them

On August 15, 2022, in Oxfordshire, UK, Mahindra & Mahindra will hold the world premiere of a number of new electric SUV designs. Five electrified ideas are now shown in the most recent teaser film from Mahindra, which had previously promised three Born Electric SUVs.

Mahindra may have been late in making a move in the EV passengers’ car space but is all geared up to make up for the delay. For the next four years, a number of EV launches are scheduled by Indian automakers. The first one to reach the market is the XUV400, an electric vehicle (EV) version of the XUV300. It's expected to start selling in early 2023. Here is a list of electric vehicles that Mahindra is planned to introduce to the Indian market soon.

Mahindra XUV 800

The XUV 800, an electric version of Mahindra's premium XUV 700 SUV, will have three rows of seats and the same basic appearance. The EV is probably going to include one or two permanent-magnet brushless motors (for 2WD and 4WD) with power outputs ranging from 150hp to 310hp. This electric vehicle's battery pack might have an 80kWh capacity. Launching in June 2024, this seven-seat electric SUV is anticipated to cost between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 35 lakh.

Also Read | Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara? Here are few things to know about it

Mahindra XUV900 EV

Conceptually, the coupe EV version of the XUV700 will be comparable, but it will have a different design language. The main differences would be a slanted roof and redesigned backing to match the new style. This premium SUV's MSRP will probably exceed the Rs 30 lakh price range.

Mahindra compact SUV

The sixth-generation electric car from Mahindra will probably be a step down from the M210 and may be a coupe. Despite the approval of the RFQs (request for quotations) submitted by vendors, not much is known about the impending Mahindra.

Mahindra M110

Mahindra reportedly has plans for a brand-new midsize coupe in the Sub-4 metre class. The Mahindra electric vehicle, code-named M110, would probably compete directly with Tata's Curvv SUV, which is scheduled to go on sale in 2024.

Also Read | BMW limited-edition '50 Jahre M Edition' launched in India; priced at Rs 1.52 crore

Mahindra M210

It is predicted that the M210, which is simply an expanded version of the M110, will be a midsize SUV in the mould of the Hyundai Creta. The M210 is anticipated to have additional interior space even if the battery pack and power capabilities will probably be similar to those of the M110. Expect it to arrive in stores in April 2025 with an initial price of Rs 25 lakhs.