user
user icon

Palo Alto Stock’s Retail Followers Cheer New NHL Partnership, But Shares Slip Amid Tech Sell-Off

Palo Alto will provide the NHL network security with its next-generation firewalls, cloud security, and artificial intelligence-powered security operations.

Palo Alto Stock’s Retail Followers Cheer New NHL Partnership, But Shares Slip Amid Tech Sell-Off
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) announced Wednesday that it has signed a multi-year partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL).

Santa Clara, California-based Palo Alto said the multiyear North American partnership is aimed at ensuring the utmost cybersecurity for the NHL. The company has provided the NHL with cybersecurity solutions since 2009. 

Palo Alto will provide NHL network security with its next-generation firewalls, cloud security and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered security operations. 

The company’s solutions will enable league employees to browse securely with Prisma Access Browser and safely use AI apps with AI Access Security.

Additionally, the new partnership will provide Palo Alto with exclusive marketing rights and designations, connecting the Palo Alto brand with the NHL and its fans through the league’s marketing, digital, and social media channels throughout the partnership's duration.

KP Unnikrishnan, Chief Marketing Officer of Palo Alto Networks, said,  "We are proud to stand alongside the NHL as their trusted cybersecurity partner and look forward to continuing to deliver value to the NHL's business while seizing the opportunities of this deepened relationship."

Last week, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage of Palo Alto with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $230 price target, TheFly reported. 

The brokerage said it sees a large Extended Security Intelligence and Automation Management (XSIAM) growth opportunity, thanks to the recent IBM QRadar deal. The firm expects inflecting technology trends, driven by AI, to fuel strong cybersecurity demand.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Palo Alto stock remained ‘bullish’ (66/100), and the message volume perked up to ‘high’ levels.  

panw-sentiment.png PANW sentiment and message volume March 26, as of 10:56 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher predicted the stock would hit the $200 level.

Palo Alto stock fell about 1.50% to $187.11 Wednesday morning, as it reacted to the tech sector weakness following three straight sessions of gains. The stock is up 4.4% this year compared to the Nasdaq Composite’s 5.4% drop.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com <

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Is Retail Willing To Play Market Volatility: Here’s What A Stocktwits Poll Reveals

Is Retail Willing To Play Market Volatility: Here’s What A Stocktwits Poll Reveals

Alphabet In Spotlight After Nielsen Says YouTube Captured 11% Of TV Viewership In February: Retail Turns Neutral

Alphabet In Spotlight After Nielsen Says YouTube Captured 11% Of TV Viewership In February: Retail Turns Neutral

Recent Stories

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Only 1% of India's air pollution funds utilized amid dire situation, parliamentary panel expresses concern dmn

Only 1% of India's air pollution funds utilized amid dire situation, parliamentary panel expresses concern

"State actors": US Annual Threat Assessment implicates China and India in illicit fentanyl production dmn

"State actors": US Annual Threat Assessment implicates China and India in illicit fentanyl production

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon