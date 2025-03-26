Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Read Full Article

Cintas Corp (CTAS) shares surged over 9% on Wednesday morning, headed toward their best single-day performance since March 2020, after the company reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Revenue rose 8.4% year over year (YoY) to $2.61 billion compared to a Wall Street estimate of $2.597 billion.

Cintas said revenue growth was positively impacted by 0.9% due to acquisitions and negatively impacted by 0.4% due to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.05. Net income rose 16.6% YoY to $463.49 million.

The company also updated its 2025 outlook and now expects revenue in the range of $10.280 billion to $10.305 billion compared to a previous guidance of $10.255 billion to $10.320 billion. Wall Street expects the firm to report $10.32 billion in revenue for the fiscal year.

The company said the $15 million reduction at the top of the range reflects the negative impact of the foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations experienced in the third quarter (Q3) and the expected impact for the fourth quarter (Q4).

The company also raised the low end of its organic growth rate expectations from 7.0% to 7.4% while keeping the top end forecast unchanged at 7.7%.

Cintas raised its fiscal year 2025 diluted EPS guidance from a range of $4.28 to $4.34 to a range of $4.36 to $4.40. The consensus estimate stands at $4.35, according to FinChat data.

Earlier this month, the company paid an aggregate quarterly dividend of $158.1 million to shareholders, marking an increase of 14.9% from last March.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment jumped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (94/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago, hitting a year-high mark.

CTAS’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:02 a.m. ET on March 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Cintas shares have gained over 16% in 2025 and are up over 33% in the past year.

