Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Shares of Allurion Technologies, Inc. (ALUR) tumbled nearly 11% on Wednesday morning after the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) loss exceeded Wall Street estimates and its 2025 revenue outlook disappointed investors.

The company, known for its Allurion weight loss program, reported quarterly revenue of $5.6 million, marking a drop of nearly 32% year-on-year but meeting an analyst estimate of $5.6 million, per FinChat data.

Allurion pegged the revenue fall to a temporary suspension of sales in France, coupled with macroeconomic headwinds in certain markets, which caused lower reorder rates.

Loss per share narrowed to $7.95 from $10.09 in the corresponding quarter of 2023 but exceeded an analyst estimate of $5.7.

However, company CEO Shantanu Gaur expects 2025 to be “rich in potential catalysts.”

“With our recent financings complete, we believe we have a cash runway through becoming EBITDA positive and receiving FDA approval of the Allurion Balloon,” Gaur said.

The company was cleared to resume sales in France in February and looks forward to approval from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for the Allurion balloon in 2026.

The Allurion gastric balloon, an investigational device in the U.S., is a swallowable intragastric balloon for weight loss.

Last month, the company raised about $6.1 million from a direct offering and concurrent private placement.

For 2025, the company expects revenue of approximately $30.00 million, lower than the $32.11 million recorded in 2024. The company also expects a 50% YoY reduction in operating expenses through the year.

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment about Allurion fell marginally into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume.

ALUR's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:45 a.m. ET on March 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Allurion shares are down over 70% this year and over 90% over the past 12 months.

