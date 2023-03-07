Kia EV9 electric SUV teased ahead of global debut in March

Kia has officially given out the exterior teaser images of the upcoming road-going version of the EV9 electric SUV. This will be followed by an interior teaser by the middle of this month with a global premiere set to happen by end of March 2023.

Before its upcoming release, the electric SUV called the Kia EV9 has been revealed. The EV9, the Korean automaker's premier SUV, was on display at the Auto Expo 2023 in prototype form. The manufacturer teased the reveal ahead of the production-ready vehicle, which is expected on March 15. According to reports, production of the EV9 SUV with Indian market specifications will start this year, with a 2024 debut date.

The next SUV will sit above the EV6. Since the SUV was spotted having final testing in its production form a few days ago, there have been rumours of an impending debut. The EV9 SUV has received formal teaser pictures from the manufacturer now that it is prepared for mass production. According to the most recent teaser, the SUV's production form will resemble the concept car quite a bit.

The new EV9 will travel on the company's modular skateboard chassis, E-GMP, just like virtually every other Hyundai and Kia EV. The largest length for the E-GMP platform is found in the EV9, which has a 3,100mm wheelbase.

A single charge should allow the three-row electric Kia EV9 to travel more than 540 kilometres. Its numerous mechanical elements could be powered by a variety of distinct Kia battery packs. The EV9 is anticipated to deliver anywhere between 197 and 395 horsepower, depending on the variant. Estimates of the torque vary from 338 to 652 Nm.

According to reports, Kia's 'Automode' automated driving technology will debut in the EV9. There will also be "functions on demand" (FOD) and over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates. The most recent teaser indicates that the EV9 will most likely appear exactly like the concept version in terms of aesthetics, replete with L-shaped DRLs and pixel LED illumination on the front grille.

The EV9 is rumoured to have 21-inch alloy rims as opposed to the 19- and 20-inch alloys found on its lower trim versions. Vertical LED headlights and LED light strips will be available for the Kia EV9's trunk and tailgate. There have been no pricing changes announced by Kia. Price details, however, are likely to be released in the days leading up to the March 15 worldwide release date.

