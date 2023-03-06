Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Nexon may come with ADAS tech, new turbo petrol engine in 2023: Report

    According to a media report, the Nexon facelift could be equipped with an ADAS suite.  It may come with features like high beam assist, lane change alert, lane departure warning, door open alert, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, rear collision warning, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

    Tata Nexon may come with ADAS tech new turbo petrol engine in 2023 Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    Tata Motors is giving the Nexon a makeover, as shown by the recent appearance of spy photos of the car online. The updated Tata Nexon will come standard with adaptive cruise control when it makes its premiere. Its older siblings, the Harrier and the Safari, also have the ADAS suite. It is reasonable to presume that the Nexon will ultimately receive the functionality because of this.

    While keeping a largely similar design to the previous version, the Nexon facelift is expected to offer small cosmetic changes to the exterior. According to rumours, the façade will be updated with new bumpers, headlamps, and daytime running lights (DRLs) that employ LED technology. New metal rims and a new rear bumper are potential upgrades. Nexon may come basic with the new 10.25-inch touchscreen gadget, which provides improved visuals and responsiveness.

    Also Read | Suzuki introduces new Jimny Heritage Edition, only 300 units to be produced: Check all details

    Only Tata's high-end Vehicles in the new Red Dark Versions are currently on the market with ADAS. It has functions like Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Rear Collision Warning (RCW), Lane Change Alert (LCA), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), High Beam Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB).

    The 1.5-liter diesel motor that comes standard in the Nexon will remain unchanged. While the 1.2-liter turbocharged diesel motor will have more power. You can expect 125 bhp and 225 nm of torque in place of the previous 118 bhp and 170 nm. At the end of 2023, it's expected that the Tata Nexon new design will debut.

    Also Read | What makes 2023 Honda City facelift different? Check out latest specs, engine details, more

     

    Also Read | Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Comparing features, ride quality, price and more

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Suzuki introduces new Jimny Heritage Edition only 300 units to be produced Check all details gcw

    Suzuki introduces new Jimny Heritage Edition, only 300 units to be produced: Check all details

    What makes 2023 Honda City facelift different Check out latest specs engine details more gcw

    What makes 2023 Honda City facelift different? Check out latest specs, engine details, more

    MG Motor names its upcoming Smart EV as Comet know its inspiration gcw

    MG Motor names its upcoming Smart EV as 'Comet'; know its inspiration

    Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar Comparing features ride quality price and more gcw

    Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Comparing features, ride quality, price and more

    2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets new engine 6 airbags and more Check out SUV latest specs gcw

    2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets new engine, 6 airbags and more; Check out SUV's latest specs

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Pat Cummins opts to stay home for ailing mother; Steven Smith to lead Australia again versus India-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Cummins opts to stay home for ailing mother; Smith to lead Australia again

    Explained: What is influenza A H3N2, how serious is it? AJR

    Explained: What is influenza A H3N2, how serious is it?

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks 'silence' on estranged wife Aaliya accusations, claims he is termed 'bad guy' vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks 'silence' on estranged wife Aaliya accusations, claims he is termed 'bad guy'

    Delhi liquor policy scam AAP leader Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20 gcw

    Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, to be lodged in Tihar Jail

    Holi 2023: Know safe ways to celebrate festival of colors with your furry friends RBA

    Holi 2023: Know safe ways to celebrate festival of colors with your furry friends

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon