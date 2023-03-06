Tata Nexon may come with ADAS tech, new turbo petrol engine in 2023: Report

According to a media report, the Nexon facelift could be equipped with an ADAS suite. It may come with features like high beam assist, lane change alert, lane departure warning, door open alert, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, rear collision warning, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

Tata Motors is giving the Nexon a makeover, as shown by the recent appearance of spy photos of the car online. The updated Tata Nexon will come standard with adaptive cruise control when it makes its premiere. Its older siblings, the Harrier and the Safari, also have the ADAS suite. It is reasonable to presume that the Nexon will ultimately receive the functionality because of this.

While keeping a largely similar design to the previous version, the Nexon facelift is expected to offer small cosmetic changes to the exterior. According to rumours, the façade will be updated with new bumpers, headlamps, and daytime running lights (DRLs) that employ LED technology. New metal rims and a new rear bumper are potential upgrades. Nexon may come basic with the new 10.25-inch touchscreen gadget, which provides improved visuals and responsiveness.

Only Tata's high-end Vehicles in the new Red Dark Versions are currently on the market with ADAS. It has functions like Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Rear Collision Warning (RCW), Lane Change Alert (LCA), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), High Beam Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB).

The 1.5-liter diesel motor that comes standard in the Nexon will remain unchanged. While the 1.2-liter turbocharged diesel motor will have more power. You can expect 125 bhp and 225 nm of torque in place of the previous 118 bhp and 170 nm. At the end of 2023, it's expected that the Tata Nexon new design will debut.

