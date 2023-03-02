What makes 2023 Honda City facelift different? Check out latest specs, engine details, more

Honda Cars India launched the much-awaited Honda City 2023 in the country at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh. The range-topping variant of the brand goes up to Rs 20.39 lakh. Check out the new features and specifications.

Honda has unveiled the facelift of its fifth-generation City, adding more features, new entry-level models, a new paint colour, and small cosmetic updates. The top-spec City Hybrid is priced at INR 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), with the updated variant starting at INR 11.49 lakh.

With the inclusion of the new SV trim, which is only available with manual gearbox, Honda has expanded the City lineup with new entry-level models. The City facelift now comes in four different petrol versions, SV, V, VX, and ZX, while the hybrid version comes in V, VX, and ZX variants.

Honda has introduced Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking even on the petrol variants, which was previously available only on the City Hybrid.

The company is the only automaker to offer ADAS on the manual versions of the fuel City. Six airbags, a TPMS, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, a wireless charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all standard on the City update. Higher variants of the midsize sedan get features like ADAS, while the lower variants do not.

In anticipation of the forthcoming Real Driving Emission (RDE) standards, Honda has eliminated the 1.5-liter diesel engine from the City facelift. Only two propulsion choices are available for the City facelift: a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with 121 horsepower coupled with a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, and a 1.5-liter Atkinson Cycle petrol-hybrid with 126 horsepower partnered with an eCVT transmission.

The exterior and interior of the City facelift have minimal cosmetic changes, such as tweaked bumpers and a new grille design, a new design for the alloys, and newly designed bumpers and added spoiler on the trunk. The layout, upholstery, and switchgear remain almost unchanged.

The 2023 Honda City, which will rival the 2023 Hyundai Verna, gets an all-new grille with a diamond chequered flag pattern, new front bumper with carbon-wrapped lower moulding, new fog lamp garnish, new rear bumper with a carbon-wrapped diffuser, body-coloured boot lid spoiler and all-new 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. The City facelift gets an all-new colour in the form of Obsidian Blue Pearl.

The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, according to Honda, has been enhanced with new backgrounds and colours. There is now smartphone software for remote control function. The 2023 Honda City's back camera has also been upgraded.

Reservations for the Honda City facelift are already available for INR 5,000 online and INR 21,000 in-store. Both the City diesel and the City hybrid come standard with a 3-year/unlimited-mile guarantee from Honda. A five-year guarantee extension is possible. Honda is providing an 8-year/1,60,000-kilometer battery guarantee for the City hybrid.