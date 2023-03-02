Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What makes 2023 Honda City facelift different? Check out latest specs, engine details, more

    Honda Cars India launched the much-awaited Honda City 2023 in the country at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh. The range-topping variant of the brand goes up to Rs 20.39 lakh. Check out the new features and specifications.

    What makes 2023 Honda City facelift different Check out latest specs engine details more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Honda has unveiled the facelift of its fifth-generation City, adding more features, new entry-level models, a new paint colour, and small cosmetic updates. The top-spec City Hybrid is priced at INR 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), with the updated variant starting at INR 11.49 lakh.

    With the inclusion of the new SV trim, which is only available with manual gearbox, Honda has expanded the City lineup with new entry-level models. The City facelift now comes in four different petrol versions, SV, V, VX, and ZX, while the hybrid version comes in V, VX, and ZX variants.

    Also Read | MG Motor names its upcoming Smart EV as 'Comet'; know its inspiration

    Honda has introduced Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking even on the petrol variants, which was previously available only on the City Hybrid.

    The company is the only automaker to offer ADAS on the manual versions of the fuel City. Six airbags, a TPMS, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, a wireless charging, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all standard on the City update. Higher variants of the midsize sedan get features like ADAS, while the lower variants do not.

    Also Read | Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Comparing features, ride quality, price and more

    In anticipation of the forthcoming Real Driving Emission (RDE) standards, Honda has eliminated the 1.5-liter diesel engine from the City facelift. Only two propulsion choices are available for the City facelift: a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with 121 horsepower coupled with a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, and a 1.5-liter Atkinson Cycle petrol-hybrid with 126 horsepower partnered with an eCVT transmission.

    The exterior and interior of the City facelift have minimal cosmetic changes, such as tweaked bumpers and a new grille design, a new design for the alloys, and newly designed bumpers and added spoiler on the trunk. The layout, upholstery, and switchgear remain almost unchanged.

    Also Read | 2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets new engine, 6 airbags and more; Check out SUV's latest specs

    The 2023 Honda City, which will rival the 2023 Hyundai Verna, gets an all-new grille with a diamond chequered flag pattern, new front bumper with carbon-wrapped lower moulding, new fog lamp garnish, new rear bumper with a carbon-wrapped diffuser, body-coloured boot lid spoiler and all-new 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. The City facelift gets an all-new colour in the form of Obsidian Blue Pearl.

    The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, according to Honda, has been enhanced with new backgrounds and colours. There is now smartphone software for remote control function. The 2023 Honda City's back camera has also been upgraded.

    Reservations for the Honda City facelift are already available for INR 5,000 online and INR 21,000 in-store. Both the City diesel and the City hybrid come standard with a 3-year/unlimited-mile guarantee from Honda. A five-year guarantee extension is possible. Honda is providing an 8-year/1,60,000-kilometer battery guarantee for the City hybrid.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MG Motor names its upcoming Smart EV as Comet know its inspiration gcw

    MG Motor names its upcoming Smart EV as 'Comet'; know its inspiration

    Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar Comparing features ride quality price and more gcw

    Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Comparing features, ride quality, price and more

    2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets new engine 6 airbags and more Check out SUV latest specs gcw

    2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets new engine, 6 airbags and more; Check out SUV's latest specs

    Ola Uber and Rapido bike taxi services banned in Delhi check details here gcw

    Ola, Uber and Rapido bike taxi services banned in Delhi

    2023 Honda City facelift leaked ahead of launch Here is what you can expect gcw

    2023 Honda City facelift leaked ahead of launch; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    WPL 2023: Meg Lanning appointed Delhi Capitals DC skipper; Jemimah Rodrigues to be her deputy-ayh

    WPL 2023: Meg Lanning appointed Delhi Capitals skipper; Jemimah Rodrigues to be her deputy

    KCET 2023: Online registration begins at kea.kar.nic.in; know required documents, other details - adt

    KCET 2023: Online registration begins at kea.kar.nic.in; know required documents, other details

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Amrapali Dubey Nirahua HOT bedroom song Nisha Me Chadhal Ba Ankhiy goes viral RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's HOT bedroom song ‘Nisha Me Chadhal Ba Ankhiya’ goes viral

    Ukraine war can only be resolved through...: PM Modi after bilateral talks with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni AJR

    Ukraine war can only be resolved through...: PM Modi after bilateral talks with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

    50 shades of yellow - Check out the endearing clicks from Shardul Thakur-Mittali Parulkar Haldi ceremony-ayh

    '50 shades of yellow' - Check out the endearing clicks from Shardul Thakur's 'Haldi' ceremony

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon