Suzuki introduces new Jimny Heritage Edition, only 300 units to be produced: Check all details

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was showcased in India earlier this year at the Auto Expo. That was also the debut of the first five-door Jimny to the global world. However, the limited Special Heritage Edition of the Jimny will be available with the 3-door variant as of now.

Maruti Suzuki revealed the eagerly anticipated 5-door Jimny at Auto Expo 2023, which was hosted on January 12, 2023, and would go on sale in May of that year. Suzuki already sold the Jimny to eager customers around the globe before it made its appearance at the Auto Expo 2023, and the famous compact vehicle is now available in Australia in an exclusive Heritage Edition.

There will only ever be 300 of the Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition made, and it's based on the GLX model. It differentiates itself from other small off-road utility cars with improvements to its exterior appearance. The exterior is embellished with fresh red stickers and front and rear mudflaps. The metal wheels have a 15-inch diameter.

All four axles are powered by a five-speed manual gearbox, which is the only component of the kit. The Jimny Heritage Edition comes in Black Pearl, Jungle Green, White, and Medium Grey. It is loaded with features and has even had a badge and a luggage tray added by the Japanese maker because it is based on the GLX.

A seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, climate control, a rearview camera, automatic LED headlights, front fog lights, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, a dual-speaker audio system, and other features are included in the list of standard features.

In Australia, the Jimny Heritage Edition is priced at 33,490 AUD (Rs. 18.52 lakh approximately). Suzuki is the manufacturer of both the all-electric Jimny and the five-door variant, both of which will be introduced in India in the second half of this year, around May.

(Photo: Twitter | @Roadman_Rusty)