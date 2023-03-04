Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suzuki introduces new Jimny Heritage Edition, only 300 units to be produced: Check all details

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was showcased in India earlier this year at the Auto Expo. That was also the debut of the first five-door Jimny to the global world. However, the limited Special Heritage Edition of the Jimny will be available with the 3-door variant as of now. 

    Suzuki introduces new Jimny Heritage Edition only 300 units to be produced Check all details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki revealed the eagerly anticipated 5-door Jimny at Auto Expo 2023, which was hosted on January 12, 2023, and would go on sale in May of that year. Suzuki already sold the Jimny to eager customers around the globe before it made its appearance at the Auto Expo 2023, and the famous compact vehicle is now available in Australia in an exclusive Heritage Edition.

    There will only ever be 300 of the Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition made, and it's based on the GLX model. It differentiates itself from other small off-road utility cars with improvements to its exterior appearance. The exterior is embellished with fresh red stickers and front and rear mudflaps. The metal wheels have a 15-inch diameter.

    Also Read | What makes 2023 Honda City facelift different? Check out latest specs, engine details, more

    All four axles are powered by a five-speed manual gearbox, which is the only component of the kit. The Jimny Heritage Edition comes in Black Pearl, Jungle Green, White, and Medium Grey. It is loaded with features and has even had a badge and a luggage tray added by the Japanese maker because it is based on the GLX.

    A seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, climate control, a rearview camera, automatic LED headlights, front fog lights, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, a dual-speaker audio system, and other features are included in the list of standard features.

    Also Read | MG Motor names its upcoming Smart EV as 'Comet'; know its inspiration

    In Australia, the Jimny Heritage Edition is priced at 33,490 AUD (Rs. 18.52 lakh approximately). Suzuki is the manufacturer of both the all-electric Jimny and the five-door variant, both of which will be introduced in India in the second half of this year, around May.

    Also Read | Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Comparing features, ride quality, price and more

    (Photo: Twitter | @Roadman_Rusty)

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What makes 2023 Honda City facelift different Check out latest specs engine details more gcw

    What makes 2023 Honda City facelift different? Check out latest specs, engine details, more

    MG Motor names its upcoming Smart EV as Comet know its inspiration gcw

    MG Motor names its upcoming Smart EV as 'Comet'; know its inspiration

    Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar Comparing features ride quality price and more gcw

    Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Comparing features, ride quality, price and more

    2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets new engine 6 airbags and more Check out SUV latest specs gcw

    2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets new engine, 6 airbags and more; Check out SUV's latest specs

    Ola Uber and Rapido bike taxi services banned in Delhi check details here gcw

    Ola, Uber and Rapido bike taxi services banned in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    WPL 2023: Anjum Chopra believes Indians should have captained Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants & UP Warriorz snt

    WPL 2023: Anjum Chopra believes Indians should have captained Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants & UP Warriorz

    Bhojpuri Holi songs: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's romantic video will spicy up your festival-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri Holi songs: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's romantic video will spicy up your festival-WATCH

    Viral Video: Anti India hate campaign being run outside UNHRC's doorstep in Geneva

    Viral Video: Anti-India hate campaign being run outside UNHRC's doorstep in Geneva

    Tamil Nadu cops begin crackdown on fake news about attacks on Bihar migrant workers gcw

    Tamil Nadu cops begin crackdown on fake news about attacks on Bihar migrant workers

    Which 2 qualities new recruits should have Infosys founder Narayana Murthy reveals gcw

    Which 2 qualities should new recruits have? Infosys founder Narayana Murthy reveals

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon