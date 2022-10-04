Audi R8 V10 GT RWD limited edition supercar unveiled, only 333 units manufactured

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD comes as a limited edition final iteration of the German supercar. The engine churns out 565 Nm of torque. The Audi R8 V10 GT RWD sprints to 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and 200 kmph in 10.1 seconds before topping out at 320 kmph.

Twelve years after the original Audi R8 GT debuted, Audi Sport introduces the second version of this rare supercar: the new Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD. The output of the 5.2 litre naturally aspirated V10 engine has been increased to 456 kW (620 PS), making it the most powerful rear-wheel drive unit in the brand's history. A new 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox for quicker shifts, as well as the new Torque Rear driving mode, enable drivers to customise their ESC support.

The new Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD's seven-stage torque rear may be modified using the control satellite on the steering wheel. The Audi R8 GT is only available in 333 units globally. New and distinctive appearance and interior characteristics pay homage to the R8 GT's original generation. These feature sequential numbers, distinctive light alloy wheels, and an interior with a black and red colour scheme. The new Audi R8 Coupé V10 GT RWD will hit showrooms in 2023. The prices begin at € 225,000.

Also Read | Apple's electric car to launch sooner than expected, plans to build team for 'Project Titan'

In comparison to the R8 V10 performance RWD with 570 PS, which serves as the foundation for the second edition of the R8 GT, Audi Sport is enhancing the performance of the special model to match the quattro model. The new R8 GT accelerates to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds, 200 km/h (124 mph) in just 10.1 seconds, and tops out at 320 km/h (199 mph).

A new 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox with considerably quicker shift times is another significant distinction. The new gearbox provides even more outstanding acceleration in all speeds thanks to a revised gear ratio and the related greater speed. Aside from that, the R8 GT has a distinctive design feature: the intake manifold is painted black.

Also Read | World's first all-electric aircraft ‘Alice’ completes first flight | See photos

Audi Sport continues to pay respect to the inaugural R8 GT from 2010. The inside is designed in a black and red colour scheme. This features red belts, which were previously only available on the R8 GT from 12 years ago. The particular model branding is in black and red on the floor mats and the R8 bucket seats. Customers may discover their R8 GT's sequential numbers in the centre of the selection lever, slightly matted in the carbon inlay.

In the style of its predecessor, the new R8 GT comes in matte Suzuka Gray. Alternatively, Tangorot Metallic and Daytona Gray Metallic are available.

Also Read | Tata Nexon EV Max becomes first electric car to reach Umling La pass