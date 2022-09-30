Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's electric car to launch sooner than expected, plans to build team for 'Project Titan'

    Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to build a team for its electric car project -- Project Titan -- before the end of the year. Apple went through many stages of its rumored car project, never actually confirming nor denying the existence of it.

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    Apple is apparently preparing to form a team for its Project Titan electric car project by the end of the year. For those who are unaware, Project Titan is the name of a rumoured autonomous Apple Car and known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the tech giant will likely build a new Apple Car project team till December.

    Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted on the Twitter site, "Apple is forming a new team to advance the project that was inactive during the Covid epidemic." The Cupertino based tech giant is believed to be building a new team to boost the project that was laying dormant during the pandemic.

    According to the media reports, Apple passed through several stages of its alleged automobile project, never admitting or denying its existence. For years, industry analysts have predicted an Apple Car; it began as a modest city car and is now expected to be a completely autonomous vehicle that will not require any input from the driver, according to the study.

    Project Titan began its life in 2014, when Apple formed a so-called shell company — the SixtyEight Research — to work on the car project. The project has been hampered by several changes, including team departures, a full shift in project direction, and abrupt changes in management. The project is presently led by Bob Mansfield, former VP of Technologies at Apple.

    Also Read | For Apple car, iPhone-maker hires veteran Ford executive Ujkashevic for EV project

    With all of the constraints and wider industry repercussions now dissipating, it appears like Apple wants to get back on track with the Titan Project, according to the article. It said that two years had been wasted and that it would require extra time to make up with the lost work.

    Meanwhile, earlier there were reports suggesting that Apple has hired experienced Ford executive Desi Ujkashevic, as the iPhone maker prepares to produce an electric automobile in 2024, according to various media reports. According to many sources, Ujkashevic, Ford's worldwide head of safety engineering, will join Apple to assist in the development of a completely electric driverless vehicle.

    Also Read | This is Oli, Citroen's cardboard SUV of the future (PHOTOS)

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 4:20 PM IST
