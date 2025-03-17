Zomato to Tata Motors: Top 8 bullish stock picks for high returns

Business
Brokerage firm JM Financial has advised buying Zomato shares. The target price for 1 year is ₹280. The share is currently trading in the range of ₹203.
JM Financial has also advised keeping Swiggy shares in the portfolio for one year. The target for this share is ₹500. The share is currently trading in the ₹356 range.
Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has given a target price of ₹1,895 for Sun Pharma shares. This share is currently trading at ₹1,717.
ICICI Securities is bullish on Tata Motors shares with a target of ₹831, while JM Financial has set a target of ₹860. The share is currently around ₹662.
ICICI Securities has also advised buying Tata Communications shares. The target price for this share is ₹1,840. The share is currently trading in the ₹1,510 range.
Brokerage firm Geojit Financial has chosen Tata Consumer Products shares. The target price is ₹1,067. The share is currently at ₹952.
Geojit Financial has chosen Eicher Motors as the next share. The target price for this share is ₹5,665. This share is currently trading at ₹5,045.
JM Financial has advised buying shares of film, production, and distribution company PVR INOX. The target for 1 year is ₹1,610, which is currently at ₹892.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
