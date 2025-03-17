HDFC Bank now bigger than TCS! India's top 10 most valuable companies

Read Full Gallery

Performance of Top 10 Companies: Last week, in the stock market, among the top 10 companies, 5 made a profit and 5 suffered losses. Infosys suffered the most losses in this list, while ICICI Bank made the most profit.

Market Value of Top 10 Companies: Due to the Holi festival, the stock market was open for only 4 days last week. On Thursday, March 13, the Sensex fell by 200 points to 73,828 and the Nifty fell by 73 points to 22,397. During this period, 5 of the country's top 10 companies were in profit, while 5 suffered losses.



Infosys Suffered the Biggest Loss Last week, two major IT companies, Infosys and TCS, suffered the biggest losses. Infosys' market value decreased by Rs 44227 crore to Rs 6.56 lakh crore. At the same time, the country's largest IT company, TCS, suffered a loss of Rs 35,801 crore, and the company's total market value decreased to Rs 12.71 lakh crore.



3 Companies Faced Major Setbacks Apart from this, Hindustan Unilever's market value decreased by Rs 6567 crore to Rs 5.11 lakh crore. At the same time, State Bank of India's market capitalization suffered a loss of Rs 4462 crore to Rs 6.49 lakh crore. At the same time, the market value of the country's largest company, Reliance Industries, decreased by Rs 2301 crore to Rs 16.88 lakh crore.

5 Companies That Made the Most Profit Among the five companies that made the most profit last week, ICICI Bank is in the first place. Its value has increased by Rs 25459 crore to Rs 8.83 lakh crore. HDFC Bank is in the second place, its market value has increased by Rs 12592 crore to reach Rs 13.05 lakh crore. Apart from this, ITC's Rs 10,073 crore increased to Rs 5.15 lakh crore, Bajaj Finance's Rs 911 crore to Rs 5.21 lakh crore, and Bharti Airtel's Rs 798 crore to Rs 9.31 lakh crore.

HDFC Overtakes TCS Reliance Industries is still the country's largest company in terms of market capitalization. At the same time, Tata Group's TCS, which was in the 2nd position, has now been pushed to the third position. HDFC Bank has grabbed it. HDFC Bank's market value has reached Rs 13.05 lakh crore, while TCS's is Rs 12.71 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is in the first place with Rs 16.88 lakh crore.

