Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tata Nexon EV Max becomes first electric car to reach Umling La pass

    Tata Nexon EV Max has entered the India Book of Records by becoming the first ever electric car to reach the world’s highest motorable road at Umling La pass, located in Ladakh at 19,024 Ft., above sea level.

    Tata Nexon EV Max becomes first electric car to reach Umling La pass gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    Tata Motors has announced that its electric SUV, Tata Nexon EV Max has made a landmark entry into the India Book of Records. The Nexon EV Max successfully climbed the Umling La pass in Ladakh, which is 19,024 feet above sea level and is the highest motorable road in the world. It is the first electric vehicle to ever do this. On September 18, 2022, a group of experienced drivers set the record after departing from Leh.

    The Nexon EV Max, which has a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, has a power output of 105 kW and an immediate torque of 250 Nm.

    Also Read | Hero MotoCorp to enter EV segment, to launch 1st model on October 7

    The Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux are the two trim levels available, and they both boast a 33% larger battery capacity. It is available in three colours: Pristine White, Daytona Grey, and Intensi-Teal (which is only available on the Nexon EV Max). Ventilated leatherette seats, rear AC vents, a jewelled control knob with an active display, and rear AC vents are all included in the cabin.

    Nexon EV Max can be driven on any terrain thanks to its feature and specification benefits like: Certified ARAI range of 437 km, ESP with i-VBAC, Hill Descent Control, IP 67 certified battery pack and motor, Auto-dimming IRVM, Electronic Parking Brake, and Auto Vehicle Hold.

    The Multi-mode Regen function helps the vehicle have more range when going downhill in high altitude. The user can operate in distant regions as well since it is compatible with a variety of charging methods, including DC fast charging, AC fast charging, and ordinary charging from any 15 A plug point.

    Also Read | Watch: China tests 'flying car' with magnetic technology that goes up to 143 miles per hour

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tata Nexon XZ+(L) variant launched in celebration of 4 lakh units priced at Rs 11 37 lakh gcw

    Tata Nexon XZ+(L) variant launched in celebration of 4 lakh units; priced at Rs 11.37 lakh

    Watch China tests flying car with magnetic technology that goes up to 143 miles per hour gcw

    Watch: China tests 'flying car' with magnetic technology that goes up to 143 miles per hour

    Hero MotoCorp to enter EV segment to launch 1st model on October 7 gcw

    Hero MotoCorp to enter EV segment, to launch 1st model on October 7

    Want to recharge your FASTag via WhatsApp? Here's how - adt

    Want to recharge your FASTag via WhatsApp? Here's how

    5 reasons why Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV can be your next car gcw

    5 reasons why Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV can be your next car

    Recent Stories

    Army deploys radar that tracks avalanches within 3 seconds of trigger in Sikkim

    Army deploys radar that tracks avalanches within 3 seconds of trigger in Sikkim

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: rishabh Pant with his courage is a must in Indian line-up - adam Gilchrist-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Pant with his courage is a must in Indian line-up' - Gilchrist

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 Moto G52 Samsung Galaxy F23 5 budget friendly smartphones you can buy gcw

    Flipkart sale 2022: Moto G52 to Samsung Galaxy F23; 5 budget-friendly smartphones you can buy

    football Did Aaron Herrera just score goal of the year? real salt lake defender's strike from 70 yards against Atlas stuns fans snt

    Did Aaron Herrera just score goal of the year? RSL defender's strike from 70 yards against Atlas stuns fans

    Congress Presidential Poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates AJR

    Congress Presidential Poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon