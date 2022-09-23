Tata Nexon EV Max becomes first electric car to reach Umling La pass

Tata Nexon EV Max has entered the India Book of Records by becoming the first ever electric car to reach the world’s highest motorable road at Umling La pass, located in Ladakh at 19,024 Ft., above sea level.

Tata Motors has announced that its electric SUV, Tata Nexon EV Max has made a landmark entry into the India Book of Records. The Nexon EV Max successfully climbed the Umling La pass in Ladakh, which is 19,024 feet above sea level and is the highest motorable road in the world. It is the first electric vehicle to ever do this. On September 18, 2022, a group of experienced drivers set the record after departing from Leh.

The Nexon EV Max, which has a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, has a power output of 105 kW and an immediate torque of 250 Nm.

The Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux are the two trim levels available, and they both boast a 33% larger battery capacity. It is available in three colours: Pristine White, Daytona Grey, and Intensi-Teal (which is only available on the Nexon EV Max). Ventilated leatherette seats, rear AC vents, a jewelled control knob with an active display, and rear AC vents are all included in the cabin.

Nexon EV Max can be driven on any terrain thanks to its feature and specification benefits like: Certified ARAI range of 437 km, ESP with i-VBAC, Hill Descent Control, IP 67 certified battery pack and motor, Auto-dimming IRVM, Electronic Parking Brake, and Auto Vehicle Hold.

The Multi-mode Regen function helps the vehicle have more range when going downhill in high altitude. The user can operate in distant regions as well since it is compatible with a variety of charging methods, including DC fast charging, AC fast charging, and ordinary charging from any 15 A plug point.

