Jennifer Anniston's Ex Justin Theroux married Nicole Brydon? Here's what we know

Jennifer Anniston's Ex Justin Theroux married his long time girlfriend, Nicole Brydon in an intimate ceremony. Their relationship has always been private and out of spot light, Let's see how this happened.

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

Justin Theroux is now married to Nicole Bryon in an intimate ceremony very far from the spotlight with just their close family and friends. This couple has maintained their relationship very private and out of the spotlight. They chose a private beachside venue to get married that also aligns with their choices as a couple. 

Justin Theroux married Nicole Brydon:

Nicole chose a timeless white gown while Justin appeared in a classic suit. Their chemistry and love enhanced the entire outlook. The relationship that bloomed between Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon first captured public attention in early 2023. This couple was spotted together at a high-profile event. With time, they grew closer, making their relationship official through shared moments on red carpets and social media, but they always maintained a sense of privacy.

Justin Theroux Past love life:

Justin Theroux was previously married to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel. She is one of Hollywood's most beloved actresses. Jennifer and Justin got married in 2015, and fans were very happy. This couple ended their marriage in 2018 with the reason of differences in lifestyle and priorities.

Despite their split, Justin and Jennifer remain on friendly terms, often expressing mutual respect and admiration for one another.

Who is Nicole Brydon Bloom?

Nicole Brydon Bloom is an upcoming actress well known for her performances in independent films and appreciated television projects. She is known for her grace and talent in the entertainment industry.

Her relationship with Justin Theroux further brought her into the spotlight, though she continues to maintain a sense of privacy about her personal life.

