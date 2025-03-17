Looking for a CNG car? Check out THESE 3 high-mileage and low-cost options

India's Best CNG Cars: Looking to buy a great CNG car? Recently, many companies have launched CNG variants. Here are the details of the top 3 cars that offer high mileage at a low price. Check them out!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

The trend is changing in the automotive field. Until now, petrol and diesel cars were in high demand. Due to many reasons like pollution, maintenance, and prices, many people are interested in buying CNG and electric vehicles. If you are looking for a car with CNG technology that offers good features, strong power, and good mileage, this information will be very useful to you. Here is information about the top 3 best CNG cars that are most liked in India.

Also Read | Bajaj GoGo EV launched in India: Check features, price, range and more

article_image2

Maruti Swift:

The Maruti Swift price starts from Rs 9.20 lakh. This car is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 69.75 bhp of power and 101.8 Nm of torque. This engine has a range of 32.35 kmpl with CNG technology with a 5-speed manual transmission.

When it comes to features, it has a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto, Apple Car Play connectivity, and an infotainment system. Apart from these, there are many more latest updated features.

Also Read | BIG savings! Tata Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV get benefits up to Rs 1 lakh


article_image3

Tata Tigor:

The ex-showroom price of the Tigor car released by Tata Motors is Rs 9.50 lakh. Tata Tigor is the only vehicle in India with automatic transmission along with manual transmission. It is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 75.5 bhp of power and 96.5 Nm of torque. It also has a 5-speed AMT transmission along with a 5-speed manual transmission.

When it comes to features, it has a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto Apple Car Play connectivity, and a premium infotainment system.

article_image4

Maruti Dzire:
The recently released Maruti Suzuki Dzire also offers high mileage at a low price. The price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the Indian market starts from Rs 9.89 lakh. It uses a 1.2 liter engine. With CNG technology, it produces 69.75 bhp, 101 Nm of torque.

This car has a five-speed transmission. This engine has a range of 33.73 kmpl with CNG technology. This engine is also used in the Maruti Swift.

