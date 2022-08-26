'You Indians are f**** everywhere...': Texas woman arrested for racially abusing 4 Indian-American women

The video of the shocking attack has now gone viral among the Indian-American community across the United States. The Mexican-American woman has been identified as Esmeralda Upton of Plano.

A Mexican-American woman racially assaulted and smacked four Indian-American women in the US state of Texas, calling them "ruiners" of America and telling them to "go back to India." The incident happened on Wednesday evening in a Dallas, Texas, parking lot. The lady, who has since been arrested, is shown in the video claiming to be of Mexican American descent while abusing many Indian Americans.

Soon after the four Indian-American ladies reported the incident to the police, Plano Police Department officers arrested Esmeralda Upton. In the viral video, Upton could be heard saying: "I hate you Indian. All these Indians come to America because they want a better life. You Indians are everywhere. If life was so great in India, why the f**k are y’all here?”

Esmeralda Upton was seen punching one of the ladies in the face and swiping at the phones of two women who were documenting the attack in the five and a half minute video that Rani Banerjee, one of the victims, shared on her Facebook page.

She further threatened to shoot the four women as she reached into her bag. Esmeralda Upton was taken into custody by Plano Police Detectives on Thursday afternoon. She has been charged with assault, causing bodily harm, and making terroristic threats. It is being investigated as a hate crime.

According to the Plano Police Department's news release, Esmeralda could be charged with further offences.

The incident is still under investigation. The video has now gone viral, shocking the Indian-American community all across the country. Many users of social media criticised the act. Both the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) denounced the event.

