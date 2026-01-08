Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, poet and US citizen, was shot dead by an ICE officer. New to Minneapolis, she had just dropped her son at school. While federal authorities claim self-defence, family members reject accusation

Renee Nicole Macklin Good was a 37-year-old mother of three, a poet, a writer and a woman who had only recently begun building a new life in Minneapolis. On Wednesday morning, January 7, 2026, her life ended suddenly after she was shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer during a federal operation in the city.

Her death has sparked shock, grief and deep national debate. While federal authorities have defended the officer's actions as self-defence, Renee's family, loved ones and many who have seen the video of the incident say the full truth is yet to be established.

For those who knew her, Renee was not a criminal, an extremist or a threat. She was a mother, an artist and a deeply compassionate person whose life was centred on family, faith and creativity.

A US citizen with no criminal history

Renee Nicole Macklin Good was a U.S. citizen, born in Colorado. According to her family, she had never been arrested or charged with any crime beyond a routine traffic ticket. There is no public record of her being involved in any protest, political movement or activist group. Her ex-husband said he had never known her to take part in demonstrations of any kind.

This has made official claims describing her as a 'domestic terrorist' especially painful for her family, who say the description does not match the woman they knew.

A mother of three children

At the heart of Renee’s life were her children. She had a teenage daughter and a son, now aged 15 and 12, from her first marriage. Her youngest child, a six-year-old son, was from her second marriage.

On the morning she was killed, Renee had just dropped her six-year-old son at school. Her ex-husband said she was driving back home with her current partner when the encounter with ICE officers took place on a snowy street in Minneapolis.

For her family, the fact that her final moments followed an ordinary school drop-off makes her death even more heartbreaking.

A woman new to Minneapolis

Renee had moved to Minneapolis last year from Kansas City, Missouri. On social media, she spoke openly about discovering the city and adjusting to her new surroundings. In one post, she described herself as 'currently experiencing Minneapolis', a phrase that reflected curiosity and openness rather than fear or conflict.

Her ex-husband said she was still settling in and building a routine when her life was cut short.

A poet, writer and creative spirit

Renee described herself online as a 'poet and writer and wife and mom'.

She studied creative writing at Old Dominion University in Virginia. In 2020, she won a prize for one of her works, according to a post shared by the university’s English department.

She also co-hosted a podcast with her second husband, who passed away in 2023. Friends and family say writing was not just a hobby for Renee but a way she processed the world and expressed care for others.

Her Pinterest profile featured personal images and interests, including tattoos, hairstyles, home decoration ideas and family moments. One profile photo showed her smiling while holding a young child close to her face.

A life shaped by faith and compassion

Renee’s ex-husband described her as a devoted Christian. As a young woman, she took part in youth mission trips to Northern Ireland. She loved music and singing. In high school, she sang in a chorus and later studied vocal performance while in college.

Her faith and creativity, family members say, shaped her gentle approach to life and her desire to help others. Her working life and dedication to family. In recent years, Renee had mostly been a stay-at-home mother, focusing on raising her children.

Earlier in her life, she worked as a dental assistant and also held a job at a credit union. Those who knew her say she was reliable, caring and focused on stability for her family.

Her mother said Renee had spent much of her life taking care of others. What happened on the day of the shooting According to videos posted online by bystanders, ICE officers approached Renee’s car during a targeted federal operation.

Footage shows an officer demanding that she open the door and pulling on the handle. As the vehicle began to move forward, another officer standing in front of the car drew his weapon and fired at least two shots into the vehicle at close range.

Another video taken after the shooting shows a woman sitting near the car, screaming in distress and saying, 'That’s my wife, I don’t know what to do'.

News agencies reported that the calls and messages to Renee's current partner have not received a response.

Conflicting accounts from authorities and family

The Department of Homeland Security said the ICE officer fired defensive shots, fearing for his life and the lives of fellow officers. The agency claimed that officers were blocked by 'rioters' and that Renee attempted to run over agents with her vehicle.

US President Donald Trump echoed this view, saying on Truth Social that the officer appeared to have acted in self-defence. He described Renee as disorderly and accused her of violently running over an officer, while blaming what he called the 'radical left' for attacks on law enforcement.

Renee’s ex-husband strongly rejected these claims. He said she was not an activist and had never participated in protests. He described her as peaceful, family-focused and deeply religious.

State and city leaders respond

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the state would ensure a full, fair and expeditious investigation to establish accountability and justice. After viewing the video, he publicly stated that he did not accept official claims without scrutiny.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticised the presence of federal immigration agents in the city, saying it was causing chaos. He demanded that ICE leave Minneapolis and said the city stood with immigrant and refugee communities.

A wider immigration crackdown

The shooting happened as Minnesota faces an immigration enforcement push as part of a nationwide effort by the Trump administration. CNN reported that around 2,000 federal agents were being deployed to Minneapolis.

This broader context has intensified public reaction to Renee's death, with many questioning the tactics used during federal operations.

A mother remembered by those who loved her

Renee’s mother, Donna Ganger, said the family was informed of her daughter’s death late Wednesday morning.

“She was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” Ganger told the Minnesota Star Tribune. "She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being," Ganger added.

Ganger reportedly did not respond to further requests for comment.

(With inputs from agencies)