Donald Trump has targeted Iranian leaders, claiming “They’ve been killing innocent people for 47 years.” The US military has intensified strikes on Iran, with Trump stating it is an “honor” to act against the Iranian leadership amid ongoing conflict.

President Donald Trump said Friday he feels honored to be killing Iran's leadership, calling them "deranged scumbags."

"They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!" Trump posted on social media shortly after midnight in Washington.

Iran's longtime supreme leader Ali Khamenei and numerous other top figures in Tehran have been killed since the war was launched by the United States and Israel on February 28.

Trump struck out at media coverage questioning the success of the war, saying "you would incorrectly think that we are not winning."

Iran's military is "being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth," he said.

"We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time -- Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump's defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, said the US military would bombard Iran more heavily on Friday than any other day so far in the war.

"In fact, today will be yet again, the highest volume of strikes that America has put over the skies of Iran and Tehran," he told a press conference.

