During Operation Epic Fury, the US has rendered Iran's navy 'combat ineffective' but the country can still harm forces and shipping, says Gen Dan Caine. The operation follows the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has seen over 6000 targets hit.

US Joint Chiefs Chair Gen Dan Caine on Friday shared updates from Operation Epic Fury and said that while the US continues to attack Iran, the country still has the capability to harm "friendly forces and commercial shipping". He made the remarks during a joint press briefing with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon.

'Operation Epic Fury' Updates

Gen Dan Caine said, "In less than 2 weeks, we have rendered the Iranian navy combat ineffective and continue to attack naval vessels, including all of their Soleimani class warships, which were armed with anti-ship missiles and anti-aircraft weapons. We've made progress but Iran still has the capability to harm friendly forces and commercial shipping and our work on this effort continues. "

He further shared, "We have attacked over 6000 targets and our strike packages continue to launch every hour and we have maintained an unprecedented number of sorties up overhead of Iran."

Historic Use of Artillery

Gen Dan Caine added that as the US moves into the 13th day of Operation Epic Fury, today would be the heaviest day of "kinetic fire" across the operating area. He added, "In just the first 13 days of this operation, our artillery forces have made history. They fired the first precision strike missiles ever used in combat, reaching deep into enemy territory. They've used Army ATACMS to sink multiple ships, including a submarine."

Plan to Destroy Iran's Military Capabilities

Meanwhile, Secretary Pete Hegseth said, "We are on a plan to defeat, destroy, disable all of Iran's meaningful military capabilities at a pace the world has never seen before."

Background of the Escalation

The remarks by Gen Caine and Hegseth come as joint US-Israeli military operations resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, escalating tensions across West Asia and the Gulf. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets.

UN Calls for De-escalation

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security. In a post on X, Guterres said the unfolding conflict has caused immense suffering for civilians and urged all sides to move towards de-escalation and dialogue.

Calling for an immediate end to hostilities, the UN chief emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward. "De-escalation and dialogue are the only way out," Guterres said, urging all parties to cease hostilities, uphold international law, protect civilians and return immediately to negotiations.